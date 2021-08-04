Stocks to watch: Airtel, SBI, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer, GR Infra

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 63 points higher at 16,227 around 8.50 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results Today: Nearly 70 companies, including State Bank of India, Titan Company, Godrej Consumer Products, HPCL, and PNB Housing Finance, that are slated to report their June quarterly result.

Analysts expect SBI to report a healthy set of numbers, supported by recovery from United Breweries Group's stake sale and lower interest income reversals. They are pencilling-in a year-on-year rise in net profit between 33 per cent and 63 per cent. READ HERE

Bharti Airtel: The telecom firm reported a net profit of Rs 283.5 crore, in the first quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22). This was much lower than consensus estimates which had pegged the same at Rs 604 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 15,933 crore in the year ago quarter on account of one-time provision for dues related to adjusted gross revenues.

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products reported a decline of 42.05 per cent YoY in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.24 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. However, its revenue from operations in April-June 2021 jumped 10.85 per cent YoY to Rs 3,008 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani group firm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 265.60 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 65.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Group Plc ruled out any further equity infusion in its debt-ridden telecom joint venture in India.

Ashoka Buildcon: ABL Indira Projects -- a Joint Venture between Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and city-based Indira Projects and Developments, on Tuesday said it recently signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract worth Rs 350 crore with the Maldives Police Service.

BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of VRK Gupta as chief financial officer, following the superannuation of N Vijayagopal, who was Director of Finance.

IOB: State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 170 per cent YoY jump in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 327 crore for the June 2021 quarter, helped by better recoveries. In the year-ago quarter, the lender's standalone profit after tax stood at Rs 121 crore.

J&K Bank: regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted the Jammu and Kashmir government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Jammu and Kashmir Bank following a proposed equity infusion that would hike the promoter stake by 6.06 per cent in the lender.

Trident: The company announced a foray into the laundry business through its 'Tri-Safe' washing powder.

Tata Steel: Global rating agency S&P has upgraded the company’s long-term rating to BB from BB-; outlook remains stable.

GR Infraprojects: The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for construction of 5 metro stations, elevated structures, road widening and allied works. The contract price is Rs 365 crore.

Linde India: The company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with HPS Gases Ltd., Vadodara to acquire its entire packaged gases business along with certain distribution assets with effect from November 1, for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 27.5 crore.

Canara Bank: The lender plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through QIP/Rights Issue/any other approved means during the financial year 2021-22.

IIFL Wealth Management: The company has reported 42 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 119 crore versus Rs 83 crore and revenue was up 43 per cent of Rs 283 crore versus Rs 199 crore.

Navneet Education: CRISIL Ratings assigns CRISIL A1+ rating to the company's commercial paper.

TCS: Rich Products selects company for intelligent supply chain modernization to improve operations and agility.