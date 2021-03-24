Stocks to watch: Anupam Rasayan, Rail Vikas Nigam, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, IFCI

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.55 per cent lower at 14,744 around 8.15 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Rail Vikas Nigam: The government will sell up to 15 cent stake in through an offer for sale. The offer to sell the government’s 10 per cent stake would open for institutional investors today, with a green shoe option to sell an additional 5 per cent stake in the public sector undertaking. The offer will open for retail investors on Thursday. The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 27.50/ share.

Anupam Rasayan: Shares of Anupam Rasayan will debut on bourses today. The IPO was subscribed 44 times and was commanding a premium of 13 per cent in the grey market as of yesterday.

Hero MotoCorp: The company, on Tuesday, said it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021, in order to partially offset the impact of higher commodity costs.

Reliance Industries: Saudi Aramco remains in discussion with (RIL) for a potential deal to buy a 20 per cent stake in its oil-to-chemical unit, Morgan Stanley said, on Monday, citing the Saudi firm's analyst call post announcing 2020 earnings.

Jet Airways: Kalrock-Jalan consortium has sought the creation of a task force for allocation of slots and traffic rights to Jet Airways on principle of historicity. The consortium has made this request in its affidavit before the National Law Company Tribunal.

Tata Communication: Tata Group's holding in Tata Communications has increased to 58.87 per cent after the government sold stake to Tata Sons' unit Panatone Finvest.

ENIL: Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Qatar-based Marhaba FM to manage the daily operations of the latter's radio frequency.

Bank of Maharashtra: The company said it has raised Rs 100 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Asia-focused investment manager PAG has increased it stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) by an additional 61.5 per cent at an overall investment of around Rs 2,900 crore.

South Indian Bank: The lender said shareholders of the bank have approved raising equity capital of Rs 240 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Deepak Nitrite: ICRA has upgraded long-term rating from AA- to AA on bank facilities of Deepak Nitrite. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Positive to Stable.

Laurus Labs: Rating agency CARE retained credit rating of the company's long-term banking facilities as 'AA-', but revised outlook to Positive from Stable.

Vascon Engineers: The company has emerged as lowest bidder for 2 projects of Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department. The two projects are valued at Rs 515 crore.

IFCI: The company board has approved preferential issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore to the promoter i.e. Government of India, subject to shareholders approval.

Rossari Biotech: The company approved issuance and allotment of 30.12 lakh equity shares worth Rs 300 crore on a preferential basis. The shares have been issued at Rs 996 apiece, which is a 10.7 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price.