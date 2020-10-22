Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Biocon, Vedanta, ZEEL, KPIT Tech

-
At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 40.6 points, or 0.34 per cent lower at 11,888.80, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings on Thursday and analysts expect the automaker to report strong sequential recovery, albeit lower on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, on both the revenue and bottom-line front while margins are set to expand. READ MORE
Earnings today: Besides Bajaj Auto, 47 other companies are expected to release their September quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Asian Paints, Biocon, Bharti Infratel, Mphasis, Coforge, SBI Cards, and HDFC AMC.
ZEE Enterprises: Private broadcaster Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Wednesday unveiled a major strategic restructuring involving its key talent and integrated various business and content verticals with a focus on revenue maximisation and entering newer territories.
Vedanta is set to trade actively today after the company said its board of directors is scheduled to meet on October 24 to consider and approve first interim dividend for FY21. The record date for the same is fixed as October 31.
Hindustan Copper on Wednesday said its board will next week consider raising funds by issue of shares via qualified institutional placement (QIP).
GMM Pfaudler's consolidated net profit jumped 29.14 per cent to Rs 26.85 crore on 21.69 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 186.25 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Nestle: Swiss food and beverages giant Nestlé recorded strong mid-single-digit growth in India during the July-September 2020 quarter. READ MORE
KPIT Technologies on Wednesday posted a 22.5 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 35.9 crore in the year-ago period, KPIT Technologies said.
DLF: DLF has inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered global business service (GBS) for the latter’s office building at DLF Downtown, Chennai. Standard Chartered GBS is leasing 7.7 lakh square feet to set up a mega office establishment. This is one of the largest commercial office space deals in India during recent times.
National Peroxide has reported a 286.33 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.33 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.
