Stocks to watch: Asian Paints, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Airtel, M&M, Infosys

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 27 points down at 14,823 around 8.25 am, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session

Earnings Today: A total of 36 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including Asian Paints, UPL, Pidilite Industries, Lupin, Tata Power and Voltas.

MSCI Rejig: Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Bharat Electronics, Cholamandalam Investment and SBI Card are among six firms that will be added to the MSCI India Index while Zee Entertainment will be deleted from it. The changes will come into effect on the close of May 27.

Airtel, RIL, VIL: added the highest number of active subscribers for the third straight month in February at 3.7 million, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. On the other hand, Reliance Jio lost as many as 0.16 million active customers. However, it added 4.27 million gross subscribers in February. Vodafone Idea (VIL) added gross subscribers to its network for the first time since October 2019, gaining 0.65 million users.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said its sales volume for the quarter ended June 2021 is estimated to be lower by 15-20 per cent as compared to the year-ago period due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Siemens: The company posted an over 90 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 334.4 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

3M India: The company has suspended manufacturing operations at the Bangalore plant till May 14 on state Covid order.

Infosys: The IT major has announced a strategic collaboration with Britvic to accelerate their digital strategy. will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfil Britvic’s business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major said it has inked a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company to produce Baricitinib in the country for treatment of Covid-19. The Hyderabad-based firm said it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug in India.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company reported a 59.13 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 365.84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 229.90 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: The power generator reported a multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 187 crore for March quarter 2020-21 due to higher revenues. The net profit of the company in the year-ago period was Rs 13 crore.

ABB Power Products and Systems India: The company said it has closed its manufacturing facility in Peenya, Benguluru, from Monday onwards in view of Covid-19 restrictions in place in Karnataka.

Dishman Carbogen: The company reported net loss at Rs 135 crore for the fourth quarter of FY21 as against a profit of Rs 50.2 crore in the same quarter for preceding fiscal.