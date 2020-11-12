Stocks to watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, IRCTC, Coal India, IGL

At 08:49 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 10.75 points, or 0.08 per cent lower at 12,755.20, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 805.65 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 639.53 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Coal India: State-owned miner Coal India limited (CIL) witnessed a fall in profit by 5.07 per cent during the second quarter of the current financial year over corresponding period last fiscal. The company registered a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 4,060 crore in the Q2.



Infosys at its investor meet on Wednesday reiterated its optimism to get back to pre-Covid revenue growth momentum. It said it was confident of achieving the same along with growth in profitability. It also reiterated that the large deal win momentum and deal pipeline remains strong.

Earnings today: A total of 808 companies including Eicher Motors, IRCTC, and Jubilant FoodWorks are set to declare their quarterly earnings today.

SpiceJet: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 112.6 crore for the quarter ended September. It had posted a net loss of Rs 462.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Ashoka Buildcon: Highways builder Ashoka Buildcon on Wednesday reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 70.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a PAT of Rs 11.45 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Apollo Hospitals has reported a 29 per cent drop in profit during the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 to Rs 59 crore as compared to Rs 83 crore, during the same period last year. Revenue dropped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 2,761 crore from Rs 2,840 crore.

Happiest Minds Technologies and AutonomIQ, a cloud platform that uses AI and machine learning for autonomous testing solutions, announced a partnership to accelerate the enterprise digital transformation journey using autonomous testing capabilities.

NBCC: State-owned construction firm NBCC on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.61 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 90.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Aviation stocks are likely to advance today after the government increased the cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate from 60 per cent to 70 per cent of their pre-Covid levels.

Indiabulls Housing Finance reported nearly 54 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 323 crore for the same quarter.

Nalco: National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 107.27 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a loss of Rs 28.25 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Wednesday reported an 8.4 per cent drop in September quarter net profit as sales volumes got impacted amid graded relaxation in lockdown restrictions. Consolidated net profit of Rs 380.45 crore in July-September compared with Rs 415.82 crore net profit in the same period a year back.

LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported 2 per cent growth in standalone profit at Rs 790.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Its profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 772.20 crore.

Religare Enterprises on Wednesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 115.24 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted net loss of Rs 205.81 crore in the same quarter a year-ago. Sequentially, the loss narrowed from Rs 182.75 crore loss in the first quarter of this fiscal.