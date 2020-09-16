Stocks to watch: Aurobindo Pharma, Hexaware Tech, SpiceJet, Max India, LVB

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 27 points, or 0.23 per cent lower at 11,507, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Hexaware Technologies: IT firm Hexaware Technologies on Tuesday said market regulator Sebi has allowed the extension of closure of its delisting offer to September 16. The voluntary delisting process of Hexaware Technologies from the BSE and the NSE had started on September 9. The delisting offer with a floor price of Rs 264.97 per share was slated to close on September 15.

SpiceJet: Low-cost airline SpiceJet reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 593.4 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, against a profit of Rs 261.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which had signed a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited (collectively, Clix Group) in relation to the proposed amalgamation of Clix Group with the bank, informed on Tuesday that the mutual due diligence process was nearly complete.

Aurobindo Pharma: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Tuesday announced a collaboration to develop vaccines for Covid-19.





Infosys: The company on Tuesday informed that the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 14, 2020 for their approval.

REC: The company informed that the Board of Directors has accorded its approval for infusion of Rs 150 crore as equity in a company, proposed to be promoted as Joint Venture alongwith three other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) i.e. Power Finance Corporation Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and NTPC Limited.

Sterlite Technlogies: The company on Tuesday announced a partnership with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s largest integrated telco, to build a modern optical fibre network for Airtel across 10 telecom circles.

Radico Khaitan: The company on Tuesday informed that it has fully repaid all the loans against the pledge of shares of the target company and thus all the shares held in the Promoters' account/Companies are free from any encumbrance whatsoever.

IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday said its arm has entered into a pact with NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore. The project falls under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1.

Max India: The company on Tuesday said that it will explore a capital reduction program to reward its shareholders, as communicated during the divestment of Max Bupa by the erstwhile Max India. The company plans to offer its public (i.e., non-sponsor group) shareholders the option of taking Rs 85 per share for up to 20% of their shareholding in lieu of cancelling these shares.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday said Brickwork Ratings has assigned a short-term rating of A1 plus to the company, signifying adequate degree of safety and low credit risk. and the long-term rating has been reaffirmed at AA plus.

Future Enterprises Ltd's consolidated net loss expanded to Rs 322.92 crore for the quarter.

Piramal Enterprises: Blackstone Group and Partners Group Holding AG are the two remaining bidders vying for a controlling stake in Piramal Enterprises Ltd’s glass unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Adani Group stocks, GMR Infra: Adani and GMR Infra are among 20 firms that have evinced interest in the redevelopment work of New Delhi railway station. READ MORE