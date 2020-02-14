Stocks to watch: Avenue Supermarts, Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, BPCL, Nestle

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 37.50 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 12,188 levels, indicating a positive opening for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Avenue Supermarts: Promoters of the company will offload 2.28 per cent stake (14.8 million shares) through the offer for sale (OFS) route on Friday. The base price for the share sale has been set at Rs 2,049, a discount of 19.4 per cent to the current market price.

Earnings today: SpiceJet, ONGC, and Glenmark Pharma are among the 946 companies that are scheduled to report their Q3FY20 results today.

Bharti Airtel has emerged as the second most valuable mobile operator among emerging in Asia behind China Mobile, thanks to a surge in its share price and equity expansion in the past one year. READ MORE

Telecom stocks: The Supreme Court will on Friday hear fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a new schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 trillion to the Department of Telecommunications. READ MORE



Nestle: Food and beverages major Nestle India on Thursday reported an 18 per cent jump (YoY) in its profit before tax (PBT) for the October-December quarter. The company’s PBT rose to Rs 614.6 crore from Rs 522 crore. Its net sales stood at Rs 3,131 crore — 8.8 per cent higher than Rs 2,879 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated loss of Rs 6,439 crore for the December quarter as compared with a Rs 5,005 crore loss in the same period in 2018-19.

BPCL: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore. BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018. Further, the company's board has approved to initiate the process of divestment of the company’s shareholding of 61.65 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery.



has entered into a binding agreement with Total, who will invest $510 million for the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in a JV company which will house 2,148 MWAC operating solar projects presently which are 100% owned by Adani Green Energy.Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.72 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 164.56 crore for the third quarter ended December.Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported 61.51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.14 crore on 16.52% rise in total income to Rs 2,921.76 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.