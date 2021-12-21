Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Adani, Wipro, McLeod, Vedanta, Railtel, V-Guard

The key benchmark indices may seek a relief rally after two days of severe drubbing taking cues from the neighbouring Asian counterparts and SGX Nifty. As of 08:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures indicated a gap-up opening of near around 150 points. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade on Monday.

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia): The IPO had received strong response and was subscribed 154.71 times, the NIIs (wealthy investors) portion was subscribed a huge 424.69 times. Breaking the recent trend of new listed, the stock is likely to debut at a premium on the bourses on Monday.

Shriram Group: Shares from the Shriram group are likely to be in focus as the group plans to foray into supply chain finance as well as trade financing and scale up its loans against property (LAP) under the combined entity Shriram Finance. Umesh Rewankar, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC), said there are short-term lending opportunities on radar. READ MORE



Adani Enterprises: The company has won India’s largest-ever expressway project awarded to a private company under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework, worth Rs 17,000 crore. According to a release issued to the BSE by the company, it has received a letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to implement three major stretches of the greenfield Ganga Expressway.

Wipro: The IT firm informed BSE, that it will acquire Austin, Texas-headquartered Edgile for $230 million, a move that will strengthen the IT major's play in the cybersecurity services space. Edgile's experienced cybersecurity and risk management professionals will allow to further enhance its cybersecurity and risk consulting capabilities for the benefit of its customers, the regulatory filing said. READ MORE



The country’s largest bulk tea producer, expects its debt-restructuring plan to be finalised in the next few months. McLeod owes banks about Rs 1,800 crore and with unpaid interest, the total amount is said to be around Rs 2,300 crore. Bankers are fully in support of the company as it engages "very consciously" with them for a restructuring plan, said Aditya Khaitan, McLeod Russel CMD. READ MORE The Anil Agarwal-led company has acquired Goa-based Nicomet, a leading nickel and cobalt producer. In a press release issued by the mining major it said, the company is making the acquisition when the nickel market is tightening with a surge in battery demand and an increase in global stainless-steel production in recent years--a trend expected to continue into 2022. READ MORE The private lender plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds. According to a release issued by the bank to the BSE, it will be issuing senior unsecured taxable redeemable non- convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each for cash at par with base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of Rs 3,000 crore thereby aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Railtel Corporation of India: The company has informed BSE, that it has received an order from Defence R&D Organisation for Expansion and Enhancement of CIAG Network Capacity at a total cost of Rs 68.31 crore. The order needs to be executed in a period of 7 months.

V-Guard Industries: The company’s board has approved the amalgamation plan of Indian business of the Spain-based Simon Group, Simon Electric with itself. The value of the deal is said to be around Rs 27.30 crore.

Tantia Construction: According to the company’s FY21 audited earnings, its net plunged 75.4 per cent to Rs 50.33 crore for the full-year ended March 2021 as against Rs 204.56 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income, however, was up 98.3 per cent YoY at Rs 350.95 crore from Rs 176.96 crore in the same period.

Eldeco Housing & Industries: The company’s board has approved stock split in the ratio of 1:5, accordingly each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be sub-divided into 5 equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each. The company has fixed January 18 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the stock split.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the only two stocks in the F&O ban period today.