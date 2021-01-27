Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, HUL, L&T, BoB, auto stocks, Affle India

Adjusted futures were down 50 points in the morning session on Wednesday, indicating a muted start for benchmark indices.



Here are the top in today's session:



(L&T) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,467 crore in the December quarter, up nearly 5 per cent from the same period last year as lower expenses lent some support to the bottom line even as revenues were a tad muted.

Q3 earnings: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Marico, Emami and India Cements are among the 50 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today.

Analysts believe acquired businesses will aid growth in HUL, but mature categories (detergents and personal care) are likely to see muted sales. READ MORE

Cost control, modest loan growth, and low previous year base may aid to report healthy set of numbers for the December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21). READ MORE

Auto stocks: Stocks of auto companies will be in focus after the government approved a policy to scrap more than 15-year-old vehicles owned by government departments and PSUs. The same will come into effect from April 2022.

GAIL: The firm plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, according to a PTI report.

ICICI Securities: The firm reported a profit of Rs 267 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 137.2 crore in Q3FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 620.11 crore from Rs 422.24 crore YoY.

Inox Leisure: Multiplex operator Inox Leisure said it has commenced commercial operations at a new multiplex at Thane, in Maharashtra, taking its total count to 151.

Bank of Baroda: The lender said the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has imposed a monetary sanction of over Rs 13 crore on the bank for violating anti-money laundering law.

Wipro: The firm has appointed Douglas Silva as the Country Head for its Brazilian operations. Prior to joining Wipro, Silva was the Head of Financial Services Industry in Latin America and Enterprise Sales Director for Brazil for Amazon Web Services (AWS), a statement said.

NTPC: The company said Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) has paid an interim dividend of over Rs 47.55 crore towards its 50 percent stake in the firm.

IB Realty: Indiabulls Real Estate is expecting a net surplus of nearly Rs 11,400 crore from its completed and ongoing real estate projects. In an investor presentation, the company informed that its new sales bookings stood at Rs 990 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal and Rs 1,359 crore during April-December period.

Can Fin Homes: Can Fin Homes reported a nearly 24 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 131.92 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 106.61 crore in Q3FY20. Total income during this period, however, fell to Rs 502.76 crore.

Realty stocks: According to a Bloomberg report, India is considering easing foreign investment rules for the sector. A proposal to allow limited liability partnerships to invest in the construction of townships, roads, hotels and hospitals is under discussion, the report said.

JK Tyre & Industries: Navodya Enterprises bought 15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 142.03 per share on the NSE.

Aptech: Sapphire Intrex bought 3 lakh shares or 0.74 per cent stake at Rs 201.5 per share and Abhishek Khaitan bought 2.5 lakh shares or 0.62 per cent stake at Rs 200.01 per share.

Future Retail: The company has received a communication from Amazon NV Investment Holdings informing that it has filed a petition under Section 17(2) of Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 before Delhi High Court. The company has informed that it will defend the proceedings.

Agro Tech Foods: The company has restarted its commercial production and operations at its plant situated at Unnao, UP.

Affle India: The firm has entered into a definitive business transfer agreement to acquire the business assets of Discover Tech - a company registered in Israel. The investment is strategic for Affle's consumer platform business.