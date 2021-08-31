Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, L&T, NHPC, Jindal Steel, Bank of Baroda

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 36 points down at 16,928 around 8.45 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Axis Bank: Moody's rated Axis Bank's proposed additional tier I capital bonds, as part of its global medium term note (GMTN) programme, three notches below its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, on the back of likelihoods of impairment.

Shriram City Union Finance: Chennai-based non-banking finance company is eyeing total disbursements of Rs 22,000-23,000 crore in the current financial year, a top company official said. During the first quarter of 2021-22, it disbursed Rs 4,560 crore compared to Rs 6,570 crore in March 2021 quarter.

Bank of Baroda: Shanti Lal Jain would cease to be BoB's executive director from September due to his appointment as the MD & CEO of Indian Bank.

NHPC: State-run hydro power giant on Monday said that Unit-3 of 60 MW at Bairasiul power station is commissioned after completion of Renovation and Modernization works.

ONGC: India's largest oil and gas producer ONGC is eyeing generating electricity from wind at its vast offshore acreage as it looks to augment its renewable energy portfolio, its chairman Subhash Kumar said.

Parsvnath Developers: Realty firm Parsvnath Developers on Monday said it has started construction work of its stalled housing project at Subhash Nagar in the national capital after getting all statutory approvals. Parsvnath said the balance work in this project, comprising 132 units, will be completed in the next one year.

Jindal Steel & Power: Board has approved a plan to raise up to $1 billion by selling bonds denominated in foreign currency or rupee in one or more tranches.

L&T: The company has completed the sale of its entire stake in Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services.

Bank of India: The lender approved the closure of the issue period for QIP on August 30 and the issue price of Rs 62.89 per equity share. The issue price is at a discount of 4.99 per cent to the floor price of Rs 66.19 per equity share.

HFCL: The company will consider the proposals for fundraising by issuing equity shares, bonds, debentures, or warrants through a preferential issue on a private placement basis on September 3.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Subsidiary Rohtak-Hissar Tollway Private Limited terminated project as per Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) due to forceful suspension of toll collection/ User Fee because of the farmers' agitation/protest.

Bharat Forge, Sandhar Technologies: The Indian auto components suppliers clarified on Monday that reports of their association with Tesla for auto components supplies were 'incorrect'.

Price Band revision: BSE has announced price band revision for seven companies including Exxaro Tiles and Kemistar Corporation effective today.