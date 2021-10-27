Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, ITC, Maruti, L&T, SBI Life, Cipla

Earnings Today: Six Nifty 50 companies to announce earnings today - Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, and SBI Life.

Other prominent companies to announce September quarter results today are - Aarti Drugs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Aegis Logistics, Cummins India, IIFL, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Paper, KEC International, KEI Industries, Kopran, Lupin, MMTC, OFSS, PNB, Praj Industries, Ramco Systems, Raymond, Reliance Power, Shriram City, SKF India, Tata Chemicals, Titan, Torrent Power, Triveni Engineering, TTK Prestige, UBL, United Spirits and Welspun India.

Axis Bank: The private bank Q2FY22 net zoomed 86 per cent YoY to Rs 3,133 crore, backed by on robust growth in fee income and sharp fall in provisions. NII grew by 8 per cent YoY. READ MORE



IRB Infra: To raise up to Rs 5,347 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares to Spain’s infrastructure group Ferrovial SA and Singapore state investor GIC. READ MORE



September quarter net up 7 per cent YoY at Rs 711 crore, on the back of 10 per cent YoY jump in revenue at Rs 5,520 crore.

Torrent Pharma: Q2 net grew marginally to Rs 316 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 310 crore in the year ago period. Revenue was up 6 per cent at Rs 2,137 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finance: Q2 consolidated net jumps 53 per cent to Rs 1,481 crore for the quarter ended September on healthy interest income. Total income rose 19 per cent YoY to Rs 7,732 crore.

Zee Entertainment: In a reprieve to Zee founds, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday restrained Zee Entertainment from holding an EGM requested by its largest shareholder, Invesco. Meanwhile, the company cancelled its board meeting for considering the results for the July-September quarter due today over lack of quorum. READ MORE



Canara Bank: Q2FY22 net profit soared 200 per cent YoY to Rs 1,333 crore on robust growth in non-interest income including revenue from trading and recoveries.

Union Bank of India: Reduced home loan rates by 40 basis points to 6.40 per cent.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: The company has announced the likely schedule for open offer, wherein Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance Industries will acquire 25.9 per cent stake (4.91 crore) shares in the company.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), NMDC, SAIL and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.