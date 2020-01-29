Stocks to watch: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Pidilite Ind, Trident, DHFL

At 08:37 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35.50 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 12,103.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Escorts, Jubilant FoodWorks, Pidilite Industries, Tata Power, and Trident are among the 68 companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter results later in the day.

ITI: ITI on Tuesday extended its follow-on offering (FPO) by three days and lowered the price band after failing to garner full subscription. ITI is a government-owned technology firm operating in the telecom sector.

Sagar Cements: For December quarter, the company witnessed witnessed a decline of 18 per cent YoY in revenue to Rs 262 crore amid a weak demand environment. Realizations also corrected 1.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,431/t. Lower operating profits led to a decline in PAT. Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 9.1 crore against a loss in Rs 3 crore in Q3FY19.

Cummins India: Net sales of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at Rs 1,428 crore, declined 2 per cent as compared to Rs 1,463 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (excluding exceptional items) during the current quarter at Rs 254 crore is 6 per cent lower as compared to Rs 270 crore recorded during the same quarter last year.

Allcargo Logistics on Tuesday said that it has increased its stake in express logistics firm Gati Ltd to 20.8 per cent by acquiring an additional 7.5 per cent stake.

DHFL: The RBI-appointed administrators of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) on Tuesday invited bids from interested parties, according to reports.

Tata Coffee reported 121.73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.90 crore on 8.40 per cent rise in total income to Rs 511.50 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

YES Bank: The lender on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power through an open market transaction.