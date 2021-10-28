Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, L&T, Titan, ITC, PNB, IRCTC, SBI Card

The seemed poised for a positive start as indicating by the SGX Nifty, which was up XX points at 18,327 at XXXX. Auto and telecom stocks could be in focus as leading microchip providers Qualcomm and Intel have warned that chip shortage might last anything between four months to a year, perhaps even two years, depending on the various product categories - mobile devices, ICE, electric vehicles, appliances, data centres. READ MORE



Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



and among the index stocks will be reporting numbers today.

Adani Green Energy, APL Apollo Tubes, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Holdings, Blue Star, Car Trade, CCL Products, Coromandel International, DB Corp, DLF, Ederweiss, Esab India, GNFC, Gujarat Gas, Indian Bank, Indigo, Infibeam, JK Tyre, JSW Holdings, Karnataka Bank, M&M Finance, Marico, RBL Bank, Reliance Infra, Renuka Sugars, Saint Gobain, SBI Cards, Subex Systems, Tata Power, Uco Bank, Uttan Sugar and West Life are some of the other prominent companies scheduled to announce September quarter results today.

ITC: Cigarette-to-hotels major reported a 10.09 per cent YoY increase in consolidated profit at Rs 3,763.73 crore in the September quarter of FY22, led by a recovery across segments.



L&T: Reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,819.5 crore for the July-September quarter, down 67 per cent YoY, as the year-ago period's profit was boosted by exceptional income.



Bajaj Auto: Net profit rose 12 per cent YoY for the July-September quarter, led by robust exports of motorcycles and three-wheelers and an improved product mix. The earnings beat the estimates.



IndusInd Bank: Net profit rose by 73 per cent at Rs 1,147 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021 on back of steady increase in net interest incomes and fees.



Titan: Jewellery firm's net profit jumped 270.5 per cent to Rs 641 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 when compared to Rs 173 crore during the same period last year at a consolidated level, riding on recovery in demand across its consumer businesses.



Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has decided to exit its investment in Myanmar by June next year.



PNB: State-owned bank reported a 78 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 1,105 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.



IRCTC: Stock to trade ex-split today, company’s board had approved 1:5 stock split. Indo-Nnational, Raghuvir Synthetics and R&B DDenims to also trade ex-split today.

MPS: Board approved buyback of 9.44 lakh equity shares, representing 5.23 per cent of the total paid-up capital at Rs 900 per share. Total outlay for buyback pegged at Rs 85 crore. Q2FY22 net was up 30.9 per cent YoY at Rs 18.18 crore, and top line increased 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 76.13 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NMDC and Sun Tv are in F&O ban today.