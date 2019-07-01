Stocks to watch: Bank of Baroda, DHFL, Eveready, auto stocks, KPTL

At 08:45 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19.50 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 11,857.50, indicating a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.



Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Monday's session -

Eveready Industries: Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP has quit as Eveready Industries’ auditor, saying it has been unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence of inter-company deposits and its recovery. In its place, Singhi & Co Chartered Accountants has been appointed.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender has bought DHFL loans worth Rs 3,000 crore against its exposure to the non-bank lender, according to a report by Mint.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties on Saturday said it has raised Rs 2,100 crore by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

DHFL: Lenders of troubled NBFC DHFL are scheduled to meet on Monday, seeking a solution for the Rs 90,000 crore debt that is owed to them.

Auto companies: Shares of automakers will remain in focus as they are scheduled to release June sales data starting today.

Oil and gas companies: Oil prices rose in the morning trade after reports said Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend a deal to keep oil production low. The two-day OPEC+ meet starts today.

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Friday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 975 crore.

Adani Power: The company has received board nod to acquire Korba West Power, GMR Chhattisgarh.