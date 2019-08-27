Stocks to watch: Bank of Baroda, Reliance Nippon, BPCL, Maruti, Jet Airways

At 08:34 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 45.50 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 11,098, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top counters that are likely to trade actively in today's trading session -

Bank of Baroda: Second largest state-run lender Bank of Baroda is looking to buy out assets worth around Rs 6,000 crore from the fund-starved non-banking finance companies this quarter, a senior bank official said Monday. READ MORE



Reliance Nippon: Nippon Life Insurance Company has now additionally acquired 64,815,152 equity shares of the Company. It now holds 53.46 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the Company.





The company has entered into a joint venture with Chetana Expotential Technologies (Chetana), a Bangalore-based engineering technologies company, to establish a Joint Venture Company (JV company) in India.

Kajaria Ceramics: Board members approved the scheme of amalgamation for the merger of subsidiary Kajaria Tiles (formerly known as Kajaria Floera Ceramics) with the company.

Vadilal Enterprises: CARE Ratings has downgraded its long-term bank facilities to CARE BBB under credit watch with negative implications.

Sun Pharma: As per reports, Sun Pharma's unit Taro has received US FDA approval for Azelaic Acid Gel.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways lenders on Monday decided to extend the deadline for submission of the expression of interest (EoI) to August 31. READ MORE

InterGlobe Aviation: Rahul Bhatia, promoter of IndiGo, is expected to use Tuesday’s annual general meeting (AGM) as a show of strength to assure minority shareholders that all was well with the country’s largest airline. READ MORE

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) plans to invest Rs 1,500-1,700 crore in building a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh by 2022, its chairman D Rajkumar said on Monday.

Maruti: Maruti Suzuki India, country's largest carmaker, is looking at CNG option to fill in the space vacated by small diesel engine cars in future, PTI reported citing company's officials.

Infosys: The Buyback Committee has approved the closure of the Buyback pursuant to the terms of the Public Announcement, with effect from August 26, 2019, prior to the expiry of six months from the Commencement Date, the company said in its regulatory filing to the BSE.





Satin Creditcare Network's Choudhary Runveer Krishanan resigned as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company.





Telecom companies: The Union government set the ball rolling for the upcoming spectrum auctions on Monday by inviting bids for selection of agency to conduct the airwave sale in various bands, including 5G, by the end of the year. READ MORE

HDFC Life: MSCI has added the company to the Global Standard Index effective today.

TCS: According to a report by The Economic Times, a US district court has refused to hold a fresh trial in a case where it had cleared India’s largest IT outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services of discrimination against local employees.