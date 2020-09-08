Stocks to watch: Banks, RIL, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Bharat Dynamics, Wipro

At 08:55 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24.95 points, or 0.22 per cent lower at 11,365, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively today.

Banks: The Reserve Bank of India-appointed (RBI-appointed) expert committee on a resolution framework for bank loans stressed on account of the pandemic has outlined parameters to deal with 26 sectors buffeted by Covid-19. The findings of the committee have been accepted by the RBI, which on Monday issued a circular detailing the financial parameters to be followed by lending institutions. READ MORE

RIL: According to a Business Standard report, Reliance Industries has started preliminary talks with Facebook and private equity fund KKR to make an investment in its retail business too. READ MORE

Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise the borrowing limit to Rs 1 lakh crore, at the annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 30.

Wipro and business process services company and Marelli, today announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services. Marelli is one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddys Laboratories launched Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per Single-dose Syringe, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Faslodex (fulvestrant) Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

ITC: The company will examine an “alternative structure” for its hotels business, Chairman Sanjiv Puri has said. Puri said the firm is focusing on an asset-right strategy and will look at some alternative structuring vehicles for value creation.

Earnings today: A total of 38 companies including SML Isuzu and Future Consumer are set to announce their June quarter earnings today.

Aviation stocks: aviation stocks might trade actively today after rating agency Icra said air passenger traffic in the country logged a 26 per cent month-on-month growth at 2.6 million passengers in August, with airlines scaling up capacity by 27 per cent over July.

Bharat Dynamics: The government is planning to sell 15 per cent stake in defence company Bharat Dynamics through an offer for sale today and tomorrow. The centre which owns 87.75 per cent stake in the company is looking to offload 2.71 crore shares at floor price of Rs 330 per share.

IRCTC: As per media reports, the government is planning to sell 15-20 per cent in IRCTC via offer for sale (OFS).

Amber Enterprises: The company's board has approved QIP issue on September 7 at a floor price of Rs 1,798.72 per share.



Shree Cement: The company said the rating agency CARE Ratings has reaffirmed rating on the company's commercial paper of Rs 600 crore at CARE A1+.



The company informed that its board has approved the raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs 350 crore by way of a rights issue.