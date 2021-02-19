Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, Ambuja Cements, DLF

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 82 points down at 15,033, indicating a weak start for benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in limelight today:

IDFC First Bank: The company said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means.

Oil India & Engineers India: These companies together will bid for acquiring 61.65 per cent stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Telecom stocks: Latest TRAI data showed that Airtel added as many as 5.5 million regularly paying users in December over the preceding month. Reliance Jio, meanwhile, added nearly 3.2 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea Ltd. lost 1.5 million subscribers.

Aviation stocks: India's domestic air passenger traffic declined around 40 per cent to 7.7 million in January 2021 over the year-ago period, as per the monthly traffic data released by the aviation regulator, DGCA on Thursday. Budget carrier IndiGo flew the most number of passengers at 4.2 million with a market share of 54.30 per cent, followed by rival carrier Vistara.

DLF: The company's rental arm DCCDL has completed the acquisition of the entire 52 per cent stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 crore.

Ambuja Cements: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 732 crore in the December quarter, up 24 per cent from same period last year on the back of increased revenue.

Earnings Today: Mahindra CIE Automotive, Asian Tea & Exports and 6 other firms are set to post their December quarter numbers today.

NMDC: State-owned announced resuming mining operations at its Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka.

ACC, Ambuja Cements: The Boards of ACC and Ambuja boards have approved renewal of master supply agreement between them for 3 years, effective from May 2 with no change in terms.

Dabur: A media report said Dabur promoter would sell 0.5 per cent equity stake to raise Rs 460 crore at Rs 509.65-520.05 per share.

IOC: Days after India unveiled a national hydrogen mission to accelerate plans to generate the carbon-free fuel from renewables, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday signed a pact with Greenstat Norway for setting up a Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen.

Poly Medicure: The company closed QIP issue after raising Rs 400 crore at a price of Rs 524 per share.