Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, IndiaMart, Dish TV, GAIL, Ambuja Cements

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 52 points higher at 15,248 around 8.35 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices back home.
Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:
Bharti Airtel: The company will acquire 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore.
Earnings Today: Ambuja Cements and four other firms are slated to announce their December quarter numbers today.
Telecom equipment makers: Shares of telecom equipment makers such as Dixon Tech, ITI will be in focus after the government announced Rs 12,000-crore PLI scheme for the telecom sector.
Dish TV India: The company's board approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore on Wednesday. The company and its promoters also settled with Sebi cases of alleged disclosure lapses after paying nearly Rs 45 lakh as settlement charges.
GAIL: The share buyback offer will open on February 25 and close on March 10.
Jubilant FoodWorks: The company has appointed Ashish Goenka as its CFO. Goenka was earlier with Bharti Airtel as Executive VP.
Phillips Carbon Black: The company has commissioned two specialty black lines at Palej in Gujarat.
IndiaMart: The company opened QIP issue February 17 with a floor price of Rs 9,065.61 per share.
Marico: The company board will meet on March 3 to consier and approve a second interim dividend for financial year 2020-21. The company informed exchanges that it has fixed March 12 as the record Date for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend, if any.
Future Enterprises: The company has defaulted on payment of interest of Rs 12.72 crore due on listed NCDs issued by the company.
VA Tech Wabag: The company has achieved financial closure for its Hybrid Annuity Model project received from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.
Steel Strips Wheels: The promoters Dheeraj Garg and DHG Marketing revoked pledge of 2 lakh shares on February 16.
Bajaj Electricals: ICRA has revised the long-term rating of the company to A from A- and the short-term rating to A1 from A2+. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable, ICRA said.
GIC Re: The government is debating whether reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India should be divested, a media report said.
NALCO: The company will open its Rs 749.1 crore- share buyback on February 25 and close on March 10.
