Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Voda-Idea, IOCL, Concor, HDFC, Bandhan Bank

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39.50 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 11,890 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

Bharti Airtel: Fitch Ratings has placed Bharti Airtel Ltd on 'rating watch negative' over unpaid regulatory dues arising from a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Vodafone-Idea: CARE downgrades rating on Vodafone Idea's NCDs, long-term bank facilities.

HDFC Ltd has acquired 9.89 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank as part of scheme of merger. As many as 15.93 crore shares of the bank was transferred to HDFC Ltd, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings today: Indian Oil Corporation is scheduled to report its Q2 results today along with 40 other companies.

Concor: State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 333.44 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Jio on Wednesday attacked incumbent operators, saying it disagreed with “the threatening and blackmailing tone” of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) letter. CLICK TO READ MORE

International Paper announced it has completed the sale of its controlling interest in International Paper APPM Limited, an India-based printing paper business, to West Coast Paper Mills Limited for approximately $85 million.

JK Tyre & Industries on Wednesday reported over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 167.70 crore in the September quarter driven by gains from deferred tax liability. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.78 crore in the same period last fiscal, JK Tyre & Industries said in a regulatory filing.



HDFC Life: UK's Standard Life on Wednesday divested 4.95 per cent stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company for a little over Rs 5,750 crore through open market transactions.



Tata Global Beverages: Tata Global Beverages, which on Wednesday reported a 17.12 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.47 crore in the September quarter, has said it is expecting the merger of Tata Chemicals consumer products business with itself by the end of this fiscal.

Sonata Software: Leading IT services provider Sonata Software on Wednesday reported Rs 72 crore consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2019-20, registering 16 per cent annual growth from Rs 62 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, net profit increased 8 per cent to Rs 72 crore from Rs 67 crore a quarter ago, said the city-based company in a statement here.

Quess Corp: Business services provider Quess Corp on October 30 reported a 5.49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.