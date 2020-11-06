Stocks to watch: Birlasoft, ITC, RIL, Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Glenmark, BHEL

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 13.8 points, or 0.11 per cent higher at 12,165.80, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Birlasoft: Birlasoft, part of the $2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, on Thursday reported a 69.3 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.1 crore for the September quarter. Revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent to Rs 857.5 crore in the period under review from Rs 773.4 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC: The company is slated to announce its September quarter numbers later in the day. IDBI Capital expects ITC's revenue to decline 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 10,334.1 crore led by a significant disruption in revenue from the hotel business (down 95 per cent YoY).

RIL: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore ($1.29 billion) for 2.04 per cent equity stake in Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) retail arm. This investment values Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 trillion ($62.4 billion).

Other earnings: Besides ITC, 218 other companies are slated to announce their September quarter results later in the day. The list includes names such as Cipla, Ashok Leyland, Bank of India, BHEL, Central Bank of India, Glenmark Pharma, and Lemon Tree Hotels.



Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of13.55per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs221.05crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.



DishTV India Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.51 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 96.37 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

eClerx: Net profit of eClerx Services rose 38.96 per cent to Rs 60.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 43.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales rose 1.21 per cent to Rs 360.79 crore.

Adani Power registered a profit before tax of Rs 2893 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year ending September 2020. The company had suffered a loss of Rs 633 crore in the first quarter.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Thursday posted about 7 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 214.13 crore for September quarter 2020-21, mainly on account of reduced income. In the year-ago period, the net profit was Rs 230.43 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Astrazeneca India: Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Godawari Power: Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 110.81 per cent to Rs 104.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 49.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales rose 16.71 per cent to Rs 966.77 crore.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power on Thursday posted 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.17 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year. Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 755.61 crore, a BSE filing said.