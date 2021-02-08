Stocks to watch: BPCL, Britannia, PNB, Mrs Bectors Food, Divi's Labs, Affle

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 83 points higher at 15,026, around 8.20 am, indicating a firm start for benchmark indices in Monday's trade.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Q3 earnings: BPCL, NMDC, Bombay Dyeing, Godrej Consumer Products and Vakrangee are among 140 companies to post their December quarter numbers today.

Realty stocks: Shares of real estate firms would be in focus after the Delhi government decided to reduce circle rates of residential, commercial, industrial properties in Delhi by 20 per cent across all categories for the next six months.

Adani Enterprises: The firm has acquired 23.5 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport for Rs 1,685.25 crore.

Food: The firm's Q3 profit nearly doubled to Rs 20.67 crore from Rs 11.14 crore posted in the same period last year.

Britannia: The company reported a profit of Rs 452.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 368.9 crore in Q3 FY20.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker's production in January was down 10 per cent year-on-year to 1.6 lakh units from 1.79 lakh units last year.

Divi's Labs: The firm, on Saturday, reported a 31.05 YoY jump net profit at Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.

PNB: The PSU lender plans to raise Rs 3,200 crore from share sale during the current quarter to enhance its capital base. It reported a standalone net profit of Rs 506.03 crore for the December quarter on the back of a reduction in bad assets against a net loss of Rs 492.28 crore in the same period a year ago.

Asian Hotels: Sushil Kumar Gupta has resigned as Chairman and Managing Director of the company effective from February 6, 2021.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC said that an avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged its under-construction hydropower project.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The firm's net loss in December quarter 2020-21 spiralled to Rs 2,375.53 crore on higher provisions for bad loans. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 255.49 crore in the same period a year ago.

Affle: Digital advertising firm Affle posted a 42.9 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 30.6 crore in the December 2020 quarter against a net profit of Rs 21.4 crore posted in the year-ago period.

JK Cement: The companyreported an increase of 74.82 per cent YoY in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

BHEL: The state-run engineering firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues as compared to net profit of Rs 161.81 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Birlasoft: The company reported a 32.6 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 96.3 crore for December quarter of the ongoing financial year.

Shipping Corp: The Shipping Corporation of India reported a 55.4 per cent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 131.57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

BEML: The company signed MoUs with 11 entities to explore and enhance business in defence and aerosapce.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and Safran signed MoU for collaboration in the development, manufacture, maintenance, training and upgrade of high-thrust aero-engines.