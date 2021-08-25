Stocks to watch: Canara Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 47 points up at 16,666 levels around 8.35 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.



Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed DoT not to invoke the bank guarantees (BGs) of Bharti Airtel for three weeks for recovering Rs 1,376 crore in AGR-related dues of Videocon Telecom Ltd (VTL) which had sold its spectrum to the Bharti group.

Dollar Industries: CARE Ratings has revised its outlook on Dollar Industries' long-term facilities from Stable to Positive.

Wipro: The IT major has won a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, of with effect from October 15, 2021, till October 3, 2023.

Vedanta: Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Vedanta Resources' senior unsecured notes to B3 rating from Caa1 and has changed its outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on the back of improving operating and financial metrics and also on account of firm commodity prices.

Canara Bank: Ace investor has picked a 1.59 per cent stake in the state-owned lender, latest shareholding pattern data showed.

CDSL: HDFC Bank has divested more than 2 per cent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) in tranches during June-August this year, garnering nearly Rs 223 crore from the sale, according to a regulatory filing.

Bank of India: The bank is planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore equity capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer to fuel business growth and meet regulatory compliance, a PTI report said.

& SEZ: The company's proposal to acquire 10.4 per cent stake for Rs 644.78 crore of Gangavaram Port from the Andhra Pradesh government has received approval from the state's maritime board. The transaction is expected to complete within a month.

WABCO India: Promoter ZF International U.K. to sell 3.80 lakh equity shares, representing 2.01 per cent of the total equity share capital, through an Offer for Sale. The floor price of Rs 6,900 per share is a 3.83 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price. The OFS opens for non-retail investors today and for retail investors on August 26.

Tata Steel: Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the credit rating of unsecured NCD issues aggregating Rs 4,000 crore to AA+/Stable from AA/Stable.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Mahesh Tanna has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Tanna’s resignation to be effective from August 31.

Centrum Capital: The Board of Centrum Capital at its meeting held on 24 August 2021 has approved the transfer of the entire business of its 2 (two) Wholly Owned Material Subsidiaries, respectively, i.e Centrum Financial Services and Centrum Microcredit, to its proposed step-down subsidiary (proposed small finance bank), via a slump sale, subject to approval of the Members and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

IndusInd Bank: India Ratings assigns bank’s Tier II Bonds rating at ‘IND AA+’/Stable.

Gillete India: The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.