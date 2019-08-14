Stocks to watch: Coal India, Future Retail, ONGC, Grasim Ind, IDBI Bank

At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 7.50 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 10,928, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top counters that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Coal India: State-owned Coal India (CIL) on August 13 reported a 22.2 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,629.87 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on higher income. Coal production in April-June quarter stood at 136.94 million tonnes (MT) as compared with 136.85 MT in the year-ago period.

Earnings today: A total of 1,007 companies, including Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDBI Bank, and Wockhardt are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

ONGC: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) posted 24.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year to Rs 7,043 crore compared to Rs 9,318 crore during April to June quarter of 2018-19, owing to lower crude oil production and realisation.

Manappuram Finance on August 13 reported a 36 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 272.23 crore on a consolidated basis during the first quarter ended June 30.

United Breweries: Revenues for Q1FY20 grew by 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,050 crore while net profit declined by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 164.6 crore on higher depreciation and lower other income.

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc. is in late-stage talks to acquire as much as 10 per cent of Future Retail Ltd Bloomberg reported Tuesday, as the US company moves to bolster its brick-and-mortar presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing retail

HDFC Life: Standard Life is looking to sell up to 3.2 per cent in HDFC Life, the largest life insurer by market capitalisation through an offer for sale (OFS), said a report by The Economic Times.

Nestle India: As per reports, global brokerage firm CLSA has maintained 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 12,415.