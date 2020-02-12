Stocks to watch: Coal India, SBI, IndusInd Bank, IRCTC, Hindalco, BHEL

At 08:35 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33.5 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 12,160.50, indicating a positive start for the domestic equity market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Coal India on Tuesday reported a 14-per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,921.8 crore.

IndusInd Bank: Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service revised down its outlook on IndusInd Bank to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday. The private sector bank's rating has been affirmed at the earlier one of 'Baa-3/P-3', the agency said in a note.

Earnings today: About 486 companies, including Ashok Leyland, IRCTC, and Hindalco, are slated to report their December quarter earnings today.

Allahabad Bank: Higher provisions on account of agriculture loans dragged Allahabad Bank's loss of Rs 1986 crore for Q3 of FY20, against Rs 733 crore in the same period last financial year. The bank’s provision for non-performing assets increased to nearly Rs 3002 crore in Q3 of FY20, against Rs 1900 crore in the same period last financial year. READ MORE

BHEL on Tuesday reported 17 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.81 crore for December quarter 2019, mainly due to lower revenue. The company's profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 196.43 crore.



Hospital stocks are expected to hog the limelight as all medical devices sold in the country would be treated as drugs and would be regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, from April 1.

IDBI Bank: The private sector lender's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 755.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20) on teh back of a rise in net interest income and a dip in provisions for bad loans.

SBI: As per reports, SEBI has given its approval for the initial public offer (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the cards unit of the State Bank of India (SBI). The company is expected to raise Rs 500 crore.

Majesco: Net profit of the company rose 57 per cent to Rs 23.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 while sales rose 4.08 per cent to Rs 265 crore.



on Tuesday said the US health regulator has not approved its new drug application for Taclantis, its under development product for treatment of breast cancer.