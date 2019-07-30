Stocks to watch: Coffee Day Enterprises, TechM, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp

At 08:35 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 25.50 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 11,236.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of some of the counters that are likely to trade actively in today's trading session -

Coffee Day Enterprises: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises may hog the limelight today as reports said VG Siddhartha, the founder of Coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), is suspected to have jumped off a bridge in Mangaluru on Monday night. READ MORE

Pfizer: Drugmaker Pfizer has agreed to spin off its generic drugs business and combine it with Mylan, a move that leaves Pfizer with more profitable innovative drugs, including cancer drug Ibrance and pneumonia vaccine Prevnar, said a Reuters report.

Earnings today: A total of 72 companies are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today. Some of the prominent names include Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dish TV, Bank of India, NDTV, Nocil, PNB Housing Finance.

Dr Reddy's: Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a 45.31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 662.8 crore for the quarter ended June, 2019 as compared to Rs 456.1 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Strides Pharma: The company on Monday said its step down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global, Singapore (SPG) has entered into a joint venture with Sun Moral International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group, one of Chinas leading pharmaceutical companies.

Reliance AMC: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management posted a 13 per cent increase in June quarter net profit at Rs 125 crore due to lower operational costs.

DLF: Realty major DLF on Monday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 414.72 crore for the quarter ending June despite a fall in revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 172.77 crore in the year-ago period.

ZEEL: A consortium led by US cable major Comcast has made an offer to buy out Zee promoters, according to a report by The Economc Times.

Shilpa Medicare: Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Monday said it has received five observations from the US health regulator for its Raichur facility after the completion of an inspection.

Alembic Pharma: Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday posted a 36.75 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 123.72 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, driven by robust sales in the US market. The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 90.47 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.