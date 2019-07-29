Stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, DLF, Havells, ICICI Bank, Voda Idea, Vedanta

At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 17.50 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 11,311, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kansai Nerolac Paints, DLF, Eid Parry, GHCL, Cochin Shipyard, SPARC, Supreme Industries and Sanofi are among the 71 companies scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.



Auto stocks: The high-powered GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from the existing 12 per cent, a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Voda Idea: India's largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,873.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1FY20). It had reported a profit of Rs 257 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. The company's revenue stood at Rs 11,270 crore, while the EBITDA came in at Rs 3,650 crore. The EBITDA margin came in at 32.4 per cent. The company's ARPU was up 2.8 per cent at Rs 108 for the June quarter.

ICICI Bank: Improvement in asset quality led ICICI Bank to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,513.69 crore for the June quarter on Saturday, against Rs 4.93 crore profit in the year-ago period. The bank's core net interest income grew 26.8 per cent to Rs 7,737 crore on expansion in net interest margin to 3.61 per cent from 3.19 per cent in the year-ago period.

Vedanta: Vedanta posted an 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its June quarter (Q1FY20) net profit at Rs 1,351 crore, down from Rs 1,533 crore. EBITDA was down 16 per cent at Rs 5,188 crore against Rs 6,448 crore, while margin was down 360 bps at 24.3 per cent against 27.9 per cent.

Granules India: USFDA has completed inspection at the company's Bonthapally facility located at Hyderabad with with one(1) 483 observation which is procedural in nature.

Cadila: Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on July 26 said its manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat has completed inspection by the US health regulator with no observations.

ABB: Power and automation technology firm ABB India on July 26 said its net profit rose by over 59 per cent to Rs 70 crore during the June quarter ended June 30, helped by higher income. Total orders for the quarter increased to Rs 1,989 crore.

KPIT Tech: Technology firm KPIT on July 26 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31 crore for the June 2019 quarter as against Rs 30.9 crore in the preceding three-month period. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 505.7 crore.

Havells: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Saturday reported a 16.13 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177.09 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019.



Sheela Foam: The company's board has approved to acquire Interplasp S.L., Spain.

Polycab: Electrical goods company Polycab posted a 75.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 135.2 crore.

JSW Steel: The company's net profit slumps 58 per cent to Rs 1,008 crore on weak demand and lower prices.