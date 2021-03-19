Stocks to watch: Easy Trip, RIL, Deepak Nitrite, Bharti Airtel, IT stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.62 per cent lower at 14,505, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Easy Trip Planners: The shares will list on the bourses today. The IPO that was subscribed 159 times was quoting in the grey market at a 70 per cent premium, as per unlisted market watchers.

IT stocks: Shares of IT firms will be in focus after raised its guidance for the FY21 to 6.5-8.5% from 4-6% earlier, suggesting that Indian IT companies could also report robust growth for the March quarter next month.

Insurance stocks: Shares of insurance companies could also hog the limelight after the Rajya Sabha on March 18 passed The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to increase the foreign direct investment limit in the sector from 49% to 74%.

RIL, Future Retail: Shares of and Future Group companies could react after the Delhi High Court upheld the Emergency Award that Amazon had won against Future Retail-RIL deal.

: Nearly 14 stocks inlcuding Midntree, Honeywell Automation, Varun Beverages, Hindustan Aeronautics, Astral Poly Technik, and Apollo Hospitals are set to receive inflows up to $80 million, reports suggest.African arm, Airtel Africa, on Thursday announced that investment firm TPG's Rise Fund will invest $200 million in telco's mobile money business at a valuation of $2.65 billion

GAIL: The company has signed Concession Agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation for setting up Compressed Biogas Plant in Ranchi.

Godrej Industries: Rating agency ICRA has assigned 'AA' rating to the company's proposed issue of non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Deepak Nitrite: Rating agency CRISIL has upgraded long-term rating outlook for bank loan facilities of Rs 750 crore of the company, from 'AA-/Positive' to 'AA/Stable.

Shriram Transport Finance: The company board will meet on March 25 to consider 2nd interim dividend for FY21.

Industries: The company's project management committee has approved expansion of its bed linen capacity by around 20 per cent from its existing annual capacity of 90 million meters to 108 million meters by debottlenecking and balancing its facilities.

Vaibhav Global: The Shop TJC Limited, UK, a step-down subsidiary of the Vaibhav Global, has acquired E-retailer Shop LC GmbH, Germany (100 percent subsidiary).

PG Electroplast: Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider PG Electroplast announced investing Rs 100 crore in two years to expand its existing Ahmednagar plant.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The company has entered into an agreement for disposing its entire 50 per cent stake of Net 9 Online Hathway, a joint venture company, on March 18.