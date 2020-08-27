Stocks to watch: HAL, telcos, IGL, M&M, ICICI Bk, realty counters, Gillette

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 11,587.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government plans to sell as much as 15% stake in state-run defense contractor Hindustan Aeronautics. through a public offering of shares, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks funds to shore up government coffers.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio continued adding subscribers to its base, with over 3.65 million user additions during the month, taking its total tally to 392.7 million users. Bharti Airtel lost over 4.74 million subscribers and Vodafone Idea lost 4.72 million taking their respective subscriber base to 317.8 million and over 309.9 million, the TRAI data said.

Future Enterprises: The board of Future Enterprises will meet on Saturday to take a call on raising of funds by way of issuance of bonds. According to sources, the board would also look at the proposal to merge three other listed entities of the Future group with FEL. READ MORE

Gillette India: Net profit of Gillette India declined 1.86 per cent to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): The company on Wednesday reported an 85.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 35.18 crore for the quarter ended June 2020.



Earnings today: A total of 51 companies including NMDC, and Avanti Feeds are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Real estate companies: In a major boost to the real estate sector in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a cut in stamp duty and other levies for buying and selling of properties in urban and rural areas. READ MORE

ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it plans to offload two per cent in broking and investment banking arm ICICI Securities. The move is towards meeting the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement.

Siemens: The company informed Wednesday that the Board has approved to sell the Company’s Mechanical Drives business (“MD Business”) (included in Portfolio Companies Segment) to a subsidiary of Siemens AG, Germany (“SAG”).

Jindal Stainless said its board has approved raising up to Rs 162.8 crore through issue of convertible equity warrants.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The Company and REE Automotive Limited ('REE') have signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') to explore development and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles using REE's corner module technology and the Company's vehicle design, engineering, sourcing capability and manufacturing assets.



State-run Bank of India (BOI) on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 16,000 crore through issuance of shares and bonds.The board of directors will meet on August 27 to consider and approve the voluntary delisting of shares.