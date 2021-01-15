Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 50 points down at 14,573 around 8.15 am, indicating a negative start for benchmark indices in Friday's session.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to move market today:

HCL Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, PVR, Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Money, Gautam Gems, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Indo Asian Finance, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes, Next Mediaworks, Onward Technologies, Plastiblends India, Soril Infra Resources, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services and Ardi Investment will announce their December qaurter earnings on January 15.

Most analysts see a 5-6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in HCL Tech's Q3 revenue, led by broad-based growth across verticals and geographies, and easing of stress in the ER&D segment. READ HERE

Bhart Airtel: MSCI on Thursday said it would decide on increasing the weight of during its upcoming index review in February.

IB Housing Finance: According to a Business Standard report, has begun talks with a few private equity (PE) investors such as Apollo Global, TPG, and Brookfield for selling a significant stake. The deal value is being pegged at Rs 2,000 crore. READ HERE

SAIL: The government's sale of its 5 per cent shareholding in India's largest steelmaker was over-subscribed 3.6 times on the first day of its opening on Thursday. The issue would open for retail investors today.

DHFL: Voting on bids by committee of creditors ends today. Oaktree Capital, Piramal Group and Adani Group are among frontrunners who have submitted their offers for the housing finance company.

HFCL: The company posted a nearly 87 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 85.1 crore and projected an "optimistic" outlook.

Den Networks: The company reported higher consolidated profit of Rs 65.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 19.3 crore posted in same period last year. Revenue increased to Rs 342 crore from Rs 318 crore.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) said its foreign currency bonds of $600 million, under its $10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) platform.

Shyam Telecom: The offer for voluntary delisting of equity shares of Shyam Telecom from stock exchanges "is deemed to have failed" as the minimum number of shares required for delisting was not tendered, the company informed in a BSE filing.

Dishman Carbogen: Promoter Adimans Technologies LLP reduced stake in the company to 59.32 per cent from 61.93 per cent earlier, via offer for sale (OFS) route.

PNC Infratech: PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways, subsidiary of the company, has received communication from National Highways Authority of India confirming the achievement of financial closure for project (Four Laning of Aligarh-Kanpur section in UP).

Bharat Dynamics: The company and Thales have signed a Teaming Agreement to work in partnership on the STARStreak Air Defence system with the support of both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.

IRCON International: IRCON completed the work on 30 Km Korichhapar-Dharamjaigarh Section within the targeted date i.e., December 31, 2020. The work was executed by IRCON International under an SPV named Chhattisgarh East Railway Limited.

Kesoram Industries: The firm looks to seek de novo approval from shareholders by way of special resolution for raising funds through the issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs 700 crore on private placement basis and conversion of OCDs into Equity Shares.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC firm has allotted 2,220 secured NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 222 crore on a private placement basis.

Infosys, HUL, Wipro: US-based asset manager Vanguard unloaded shares worth Rs 1,286.1 crore in 30 stocks including Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro through several block deals on the BSE, a media report said.