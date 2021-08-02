Stocks to watch: HDFC, Adani Entp, IDFC First, Bandhan Bank, auto stocks

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 122 points higher at 15,896 around 8.40 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: HDFC, Punjab National Bank, and Varun Beverages are among the 49 companies slated to report their June quarter results today.

Auto stocks: Auto majors reported high double-digit growth in their domestic passenger vehicle sales in July. Maruti Suzuki's total sales rose 10 per cent over June, 2021 and about 50 per cent year-on-year to 162,462 units. Tata Motors, meanwhile, said its total domestic sales increased by 92 per cent YoY to 51,981 units. However, two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 13 per cent dip in total sales at 4,54,398 units in July and Royal Enfield reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units.

Adani Enterprises: It has incorporated Adani Petrochemicals as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes and specialty chemicals units.

IDFC First Bank: The lender reported a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the April-June quarter due to provisioning measures for cushioning the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 93.55 crore in the year-ago quarter ended in June 2020.

NTPC: The company posted a nearly 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore for the April-June quarter on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, was Rs 2,948.94 crore.

Britannia Industries: Home grown cookie maker reported a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared with Rs 543 crore for the April-June period of previous fiscal.

Torrent Power: The company has inked an agreement with Lightsource India Ltd and Lightsource Renewable Energy (India) Ltd for acquisition of a 50 MW solar plant. The enterprise value for the deal is around Rs 317 crore.

Hindalco: Aditya Birla group firm Hindalco Industries is planning to invest around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore in Hirakud, Silvassa and Mundra plants. The investment will be for expanding flat rolling capacity at Hirakud, Odisha, new extrusion plant at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and in a greenfield site at Mundra in Gujarat with a recycling facility.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries: The company board has given in-principle approval to set up two grain-based distilleries with a capacity of 100 KL (kilo litre) each to produce around 6 crore litre of ethanol. The distilleries are expected to be commissioned in next 15-18 months. The company, meanwhile, reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.34 crore for the quarter ended June.

Finolex Industries: The manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings has reported nearly three-fold jump in June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 145.52 crore. Income increased to Rs 981.07 crore from Rs 570.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Macrotech Developers: Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.91 crore for the quarter ended June. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 134.44 crore in the year-ago period. It has reduced net debt by 23 per cent during the first quarter of this fiscal year to Rs 12,435 crore and targets to bring down its borrowings to below Rs 10,000 crore level.

Nazara Technologies: The company posted a net profit of Rs 13.6 crore for the June 2021 quarter as against a loss of Rs 21.7 crore in the April-June 2020 period. Its revenue during April-June 2021 jumped 45 per cent to Rs 131.2 crore, compared with Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period.

NIIT: NIIT Ltd has logged 78 per cent year-on-year jump its net profit to Rs 51.4 crore for the June 2021 quarter, and that the "war for talent" in the IT industry presents strong growth opportunity for the skills and talent development firm. Its revenue in April-June 2021 rose 49 per cent to Rs 301 crore, from Rs 201.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Bandhan Bank: The lender reported 32 per cent YoY decline in June quarter net profit at Rs 373.08 crore as the second wave of the pandemic hit collections in its core microlending segment, impacting asset quality and multiplying provisions.

STFC: Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) reported a 47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 170 crore for the June quarter due to accelerated provisions against expected credit loss. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 320 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income during Q1 FY22 was higher at Rs 4,651.50 crore from Rs 4,144.17 crore in Q1FY21, the company said in a regulatory filing.

UPL: Agro-chemical major UPL reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 678 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Its revenue from operations during April-June 2021 rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 8,515 crore, compared with Rs 7,833 crore in the year-ago period.

BHEL: State-owned BHEL reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 448.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 mainly due to higher revenues. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 893.14 crore for the year-ago period.

Coforge: Board approved raising up to Rs 375 crore via share issue. It has also approved issuance of depository receipts in one or more tranches.

ITC: Wimco has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from July 29, consequent to reduction of equity share capital of that company becoming effective upon receipt of necessary approvals, the company said.