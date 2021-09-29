Stocks to watch: HDFC AMC, Airtel, Atul Auto, Lupin, Future Group stocks

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 102 points down at 17,622 around 8.45 am, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

HDFC Asset Management Company: Promoter Standard Life Investment seeks up to $411 million from share sale, according to terms of the deal. The promoter is offering 1.06 crore shares in in an accelerated placement. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 2,870, which is at a discount of 6.68 per cent to Tuesday’s closing price.

Airtel: Crisil Rating on Tuesday said it has upgraded the long term rating on the bank facilities and debt programme of Bharti Airtel to AA+ with a stable outlook. Earlier, the rating was AA with a stable outlook.

CESC: P Sanjiv Goenka group's flagship company CESC Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved a plan to raise Rs 400 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

stocks: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed Kishore Biyani-led firms to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail.

HCL Technologies: The company and Premier Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the AWS Service Delivery Program and have become an AWS Contact Center Intelligence Partner.

NBCC: State-owned NBCC, which entered into an MoU with DTC last year for the development of various land parcels in the national capital, on Tuesday said that the project cost has been revised upwards to Rs 1,942 crore including its fee.

Federal Bank: The lender joined hands with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and launched the 'Federal Bank RuPay Signet Contactless Credit Card.' It comes with the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) starting from just 5.88 per cent per annum, the bank said.

Lupin: The drug maker has launched Droxidopa capsules, used in treating orthostatic dizziness, in the US market. The Mumbai-based company said it has launched the product in the strenghts of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg, in the US market after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Godrej Industries: Raises Rs 750 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

Newgen Software, TCS: IT company Newgen Software on Tuesday said that it has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services to deploy an enterprise-grade multi-channel, multilingual communication suite for the Banking Service Bureau (BSB) in Israel.

Anupam Rasayan: Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan on Tuesday said it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) worth Rs 145 crore with existing long-term European multinational customers for supplying a new life science-related active ingredient.

Atul Auto: The commercial production at the Bhayla plant in Ahmedabad of the company for manufacturing three-wheelers was commenced on September 27.

Compucom Software: The company has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for job works for building and other construction work from Building and Other Construction Worker Welfare Board (BOCW), Labour Department, Rajasthan for a period of 12 months. The project is worth Rs 6.07 crore.

Godrej Properties: The company has entered into an agreement to redevelop land parcel in Wadala, Mumbai.