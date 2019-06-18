Stocks to watch: HDFC AMC, Jet Airways, YES Bank, SBI, ADAG stocks

At 07:55 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 18.50 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 11,716.50, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the index back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Jet Airways: A lenders’ consortium, led by State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday decided to take the Naresh Goyal-founded airline to the insolvency court. The Jet lenders met for a crucial meeting Monday afternoon and decided to move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). CLICK TO READ FULL REPORT

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has offered exits to investors of some fixed-maturity plans (FMPs) by transferring Rs 500 crore worth of their exposures to Essel group firms on to its own books.

YES Bank: plans to raise $1.2 billion over 18 months to bolster its capital buffer through a mix of public and private share sales, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Gill said.

IndiGo: IndiGo has ordered jet engines worth $20 billion from a joint venture of General Electric, US, and France’s Safran SA, the low-cost airline announced on Monday. With this, the biggest buyer of Airbus SE A320neo planes seems to be moving away from Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been experiencing glitches.

stocks: Chinese lenders, including China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Exim Bank of China, have demanded at least $2.1 billion from Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, that slid into bankruptcy earlier this year.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in debt to shore up capital adequacy and support business growth. The bank will issue Basel III compliant tier-II bonds to raise debt capital.