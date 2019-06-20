Stocks to watch: HDFC, Apollo Hospitals, Sun Pharma, RPower, Adani Green

At 08:30 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 40 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 11,758.50, indicating a positive start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

HDFC, Apollo Hospitals: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will acquire controlling stake of 51.2 per cent in Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about Rs 1,347 crore from group and few employees who hold stake in the standalone health insurer.

Sun Pharma: The pharma company has received Form 483 with four observations for Halol Plant.

Adani Green: Energy on Wednesday said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) has bagged 600 MW wind-solar hybrid projects in an auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Reliance Power's 3,960 MW project at Sasan in Madhya Pradesh has received regulatory nod from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for implementing a system to control emissions and meet new environmental norms.

ONGC: Videsh and its partners will invest $20 billion in Mozambique LNG project.

lnduslnd Bank-Bharat Financial: Private sector lender lndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL) June 19 said their merger will be effective from July 4.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland June 19 said it will close its Pantnagar plant for six days from June 24 to adjust production according to the demand.

The Pantnagar plant is an integrated axle machining and assembly facility of the company, PTI reported. Glenmark: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received tentative ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%