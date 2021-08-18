Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, HAL, HCL Tech, Meghmani Finechem

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 43 points higher at 16,646 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

HDFC Bank: In a partial relief to HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed the lender to issue new credit cards, sources in the bank said. In December last year, the banking regulator had directed not to issue new credit cards and halt all launches of its digital business-generating activities under its programme Digital 2.0. READ MORE

Canara Bank: The state-run lender opened its on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore and set the floor price of the issue at Rs 155.58 per equity share.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of various types of cancers.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company has bagged an order for two gas fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing of two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.

IFCI: CARE downgraded credit rating on IFCI's long term bank facilities to BB from BBB- and maintained Negative outlook.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm has signed a five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.

Listing Today: Meghmani Finechem and Meghmani Organics will get listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday. The company to list equity shares on the bourses after demerger of agrochemical and pigment business. It was formerly known as Meghmani Organochem.

Wipro: The IT major has unveiled the Wipro AWS Launch Pad co-innovation centre in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Designed to accelerate innovation, the centre empowers Wipro Brazil in the development and showcasing of tailored offerings on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for clients throughout industries nationwide, a statement said.

Bharat Dynamics: The company signed agreement with MBDA to establish advanced short range air-to-air missile facility in India.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has terminated Power Purchase Agreement signed for the capacity of 1.20 MW solar power plant under independent power producer (IPP) segment.

Dilip Buildcon: Dhrol Bhadra Highways, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the financial closure letter from the NHAI for four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A in Gujarat. The project is expected to be completed in 2 years and will cost Rs 882 crore.

lnterGlobe Aviation: ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating of the company to A from A+ and the outlook remains negative.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. "This is the largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said.

Kaveri Seed Company: The board is slated to meet on August 25 to consider the proposal of share buyback.