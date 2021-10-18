Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, L&T Infotech, RIL, Tata Coffee

The are likely to open on a positive note as indicated by SGX Nifty. However, global cues may dampen sentiment as rising oil prices continue to weigh on world market sentiment. At 08:20 AM, the SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up opening of 66 points at 18,421. Here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Reliance Industries: A week after announcing couple of deals in the renewable energy space, Mukesh Ambani controlled firm now aims for global tie-ups in the same space. READ MORE



Meanwhile, one of the company’s retail division – Reliance Brands acquired 40 per cent stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles Pvt Ltd, for an undisclosed sum.

HDFC Bank: Q2FY22 net profit rose by 17.6 per cent to Rs 8,834.31 crore as against Rs 7,513.11 crore in the year ago period. Total income was up 7.4 per cent at Rs 38,754.16 crore from Rs 36,069.42 crore in the same period.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm maintained FY22 forecast, while reporting 3.9 per cent YoY growth in Q2 net at Rs 3,265 crore, and 11.1 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 20,655 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. READ MORE



Avenue Supermarts (Dmart): Q2 net profit more than doubled to Rs 448.90 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 when compared with Rs 210.55 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 45.7 per cent to Rs 7,682.63 crore form Rs 5,273.96 crore.

Results Today: Alok Textiles, Gujarat Hotels, Hathway Bhawani Cable, Hatsun Argo, Lloyds Steels, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, SVP Global Ventures, Tanfac Industries, Tata Coffee and UltraTech Cement are some of the prominent companies to announce earnings.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Reported two-fold jump in sales worth Rs 874 crore in the first half of the fiscal year. READ MORE



Zen Technologies: Board approved a preferential issue of 42.25 lakh shares worth Rs 90 crore. Further, issue convertible warrants to promoters to raise Rs 10 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The Central Board of Direct Taxes has notified a separate rule to settle the long-drawn retrospective tax dispute with Vodafone Plc. The new rule gives the telecom firm 45 days to approach the government for a settlement. READ MORE



NTPC, NLC India: The latter company said it has commenced coal supply to NTPC's power plant at Darlipali in Odisha from its Talabira project in the eastern state.

Vikas Lifecare: Net profit soared to Rs 2.5 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 0.31 crore in Q2FY21. Total income more than doubled to Rs 67.48 crore from Rs 31.85 crore in the same period.

Indian Hotels: Company’s board to meet on October 21, it may re-consider the total aggregate amount to be raised by Rights issue and other fund raising options to complement the Rights Issue.

Dish Tv: Gears up for a legal battle with YES Bank by planning to move the National Company Law Tribunal to appoint six of its nominees on the board. The company has sent a detailed response to YES Bank, says the ball is now in their court. READ MORE



Dixon Technologies: Plans to acquire a Ludhiana-based manufacturing unit of Bharti Group to start making telecom gears under the production-linked incentive scheme announced for the sector. The firm plans to invest Rs 200 crore under the PLI scheme. READ MORE



Panchsheel Organics: Board approves issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1



Shree Ganesh Remedies: Company announces November 02 as record date for 1:5 bonus share issue.

Aarnav Fashions: Company reported 5.8 per cent YoY rise in Q2FY22 net at Rs 76.22 lakh, on the back of 67.6 per cent YoY rise in total income at Rs 10.51 crore.