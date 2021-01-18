Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, Metropolis Healthcare, Wipro, Airtel, DHFL

SGX Nifty futures were trading 38 points down at 14,420 at 8.30 am, indicating a negative start for benchmark indices in Monday's session.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

HDFC Bank: The private lender, on Saturday, reported an 18.1 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020. That apart, the bank said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on its senior executive Jimmy Tata for selling his shares in violation of insider trading regulations.

Q3 earnings: Mindtree, Rallis India, Indiabulls Real Estate, IndiaMart, Trident and Snowman Logistics are among the 21 companies that will release their December quarter numbers today.

Metropolis Healthcare: Diagnostic chain said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre to strengthen its leadership position in southern India. The company's board has approved the acquisition partly by way of cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and partly by issuance of up to 4,95,000 equity shares to the promoter group of Hitech.

Wipro: The company has been selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to establish the latter's first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the company said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme. The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process.

DHFL: The debt-ridden mortgage lender said, on Sunday, that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has approved resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, a Piramal Group company.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received approval from the Drug Control General of India to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Happiest Minds Technologies: BNP Paribas Arbitrage acquired 9,25,250 equity shares in the company at Rs 368.55 per share on the NSE.

Airline stocks: IndiGo's market share in December was unchanged at 53.9 per cent compared to November 2020. SpiceJet's market share in December 2020 stood at 13.0 percent against 13.2 percent in November 2020.

Bharti Airtel: The company is preparing to raise a billion dollars with an offer of perpetual bonds — securities with no maturity date for investors, a media report said.

NMDC: The company aims to utilize 97 per cent of its production capacity to produce 35 million tonne (MT) of Iron ore this fiscal and has set an ambitious target of producing 100 MT by 2030, in a bid to ensure a continuous and smooth supply of the mineral for steel makers, according to a senior official.

IRB InvIT: The company's revenue for the December quarter this fiscal remained almost flat at Rs 333 crore. It had clocked a revenue of Rs 330 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a statement.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance Holdings reported a 51 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 287.75 crore during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company's net profit stood at Rs 591.47 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal.

Shoppers Stop: The company, on Friday, reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 25.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

SAIL: The retail portion of OFS was subscribed 5.22 times on Friday. Investors bid for nearly 12.5 crore shares as compared to the 5.16 crore shares on offer.

PFC: State-run Power Finance Corporation's Rs 5,000 crore taxable non-convertible debentures issue was subscribed 94 per cent on the first day on Friday and is likely to close on Monday, a source said.

Vedanta: The voluntary open offer by Vedanta for acquisition of over 37.17 crore shares will open on March 4 and close on March 18, 2021.

Page Industries: A meeting of the Board of Directors of Page Industries is scheduled on February 10 to consider declaration of a second interim dividend for FY21.

CESC: The company's board has approved proposal to acquire 23.18% stake in Noida Power Company Ltd., an associate company.