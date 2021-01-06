Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, RIL, BPCL, Oil India, IndiGo, CBS Bank, GCPL

SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 24 points down at 14,202 around 8.30 am, indicating a flat-to-negative start for Indian on Wednesday.



Here are the top in today's session:



Bank has witnessed a loan growth of 19 per cent to Rs 10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020. The bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 4 per cent.

IndiGo: IndiGo will now be able to operate longer overseas routes with its 29 Airbus A320/A321neos, powered by modified P&W engines, getting extended diversion time operations (EDTO) approval from aviation regulator DGCA, according to a report by PTI.

CSB Bank: Private sector lender CSB Bank on Tuesday said SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the bank to over 5 per cent. According to a regulatory filing by CSB Bank, the stake of the fund house rose from 4.96 per cent to 5.01 per cent following the acquisition of an additional 86,993 shares.

HDFC: is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirements. The mortgage lender will issue secured redeemable NCDs on private placement basis with an issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 3,000 crore.



OMCs, oil-exploration, paint stocks: Crude oil-related stocks would hog the limelight today as Brent oil prices rose to the highest since February on Wednesday. Brent crude rose as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday and was at $53.94 a barrel early today

Godrej Consumer Products: The company said it expects to deliver "close to low double-digit sales growth" in the domestic market during the October-December 2020 quarter, led by soaps and household insecticides segments. Besides, the company has also witnessed a "sharp recovery" in its hair colour segment, which is expected to deliver mid-teen growth.

Bajaj Finance: The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore on for violation of various directions, including on recovery and collection practices. There was also violation of a specific direction to the company to ensure full compliance with Fair Practices Code (FPC) in "letter and spirit", the central bank said in a release.



Jubilant FoodWorks: According to reports, foreign brokerage JP Morgan has increased target price on the stock to Rs 3,030.

Reliance Industries: Foreign brokerage firm Credit Suisse believes that Saudi Aramco may revive its interest in buying the 20 per cent stake in Reliance Industries's energy business if global crude oil prices continue their upward trend, a media report said.

BEML: The firm has received orders from the Ministry of Defence for supply of High Mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore. These High Mobility vehicles would play a key role in the logistics management of the Indian Army.

Hero MotoCorp: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in Hero MotoCorp to 9.166 percent from 7.145 percent earlier.

Container Corporation of India: The company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary companyies - CONCOR AIR, SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company, and Punjab Logistics Infrastructure with itself.

JSW Energy: CARE reaffirmed its ratings on subsidiaries of the company - JSW Power Trading Company at 'A2+', and Jaigad PowerTransco at 'A+/Stable & 'A1+'

ACC: The company announced the commissioning of new cement production facility at the company's existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

Jindal Stainless: A meeting of Sub-committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on January 21, to consider and approve the early redemption of NCDs along with the interest thereon, issued by the company.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The Government of Maharashtra has conferred the Mega Project status to the proposed expansion project of the company with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore at Ghugus, Chandrapur.

Avanti Feeds: India Ratings & Research has affirmed AA-/stable rating to long-term fund based-working capital facilities of Rs 50 crore and A1+ rating to short-term non-fund based working facilities of Rs 42.79 crore of the company.