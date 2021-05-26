Stocks to watch: HDFC, BPCL, Thermax, PNB Housing, Motherson Sumi

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded at 15,248, at 8:30 AM, indicating a flat start for the benchmark indices on Wednesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Results today: A total of 52 companies, including Berger Paints India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Burger King India, Cummins India, and Vardhman Holdings are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.

Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, on Tuesday, posted a multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 304.01 crore for the March quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues, from Rs 34.22 in the year-ago quarter. Total income rose to Rs 1,263.67 crore in the quarter.

Thermax said its consolidated net profit jumped nearly three-fold to Rs 107.35 crore for the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 1,610.34 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,353.66 crore earlier.

HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it will raise up to Rs 7,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. It will offer coupon rate of 6 per cent per annum on the bonds, the issue for which opens on May 28, 2021. The issue will close on the same day.

DHFL: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on Tuesday, stayed the order of the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had directed the DHFL administrator to place the settlement offer of the erstwhile promoter, Kapil Wadhawan, before the committee of creditors (CoC) while it (NCLT) decided on the appeal.

PNB Housing Finance: Punjab National Bank and PNB Housing Finance have entered into a fresh brand agreement, which gives PNB the right to withdraw its brand name from the mortgage lender.

Motherson Sumi: The Competition Commission of India, on Tuesday, gave approval to a proposal pertaining to intra-group reorganisation of the Motherson Group

Ramco Systems reported a net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in Q4FY21 against net loss of Rs 5.85 crore during the year-ago quarter. Sales grow 12.79 per cent YoY at Rs 149.86 crore.

Bayer Crop Science, on Tuesday, reported doubling of its profit to Rs 61.9 crore for the March 2021 quarter. Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review jumped 59.95 per cent YoY to Rs 733.7 crore.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts' board approved the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 1, 2021.

Bodal Chemicals has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia.