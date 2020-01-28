Stocks to watch: HDFC, IndiGo, Maruti, DHFL, Mastek, Manappuram Finance

At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30.50 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 12,085.50, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

HDFC: The company on Monday reported 296 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the standalone net profit at Rs 8,372.49 crore during the December quarter of FY20 (Q3FY20), compared to Rs 2,113.8 crore reported in Q3FY19.

IndiGo on Monday reported a 156.5 per cent jump in net profit for the October-December quarter, helped by lower fuel prices.



Aptech: Shares of the company may remain in focus today as according to reports Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) scanner for insider trading in the education firm.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major is expected to report healthy numbers when it announces its December quarter results (Q3FY20) later in the day, courtesy recovery in sales volume and benign raw material prices. Analysts at ICICI Securities have pegged Maruti's Q3FY20 profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,047 crore, up 37.5 per cent YoY. In comparison, the company had reported Rs 1,489.3 crore as PAT in the year-ago quarter. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides Maruti, 64 other companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, Cummins India, and JK Lakshmi Cement are scheduled to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

DHFL: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the CMD of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), Kapil Wadhawan, in connection with its money laundering probe against dead gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday. Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes. READ MORE



Navin Fluorine: Net profit of the company rose 17.55 per cent to Rs 45.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2018.



GHCL: The company informed that its board has given approval for buyback of shares of the company.



JK Paper on Monday reported 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.85 crore in the third quarter ended December, 2019, on the back of lower input costs and high operating efficiencies.



Oil-linked stocks such as OMCs, paint, tyre, and aviation are likely to hog the limelight as crude oil prices slipped for the sixth straight day on Tuesday. Brent crude was down 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $59.17 at around 06:44 am, after touching a three-month low on Monday at $58.50.



Lupin: The pharma major Lupin Monday announced the successful completion of the inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) at its three manufacturing units in Pithampur (India). The inspection for the three units at Pithampur closed with no critical observation and one major observation, it said.