Stocks to watch: HDFC, IT stocks, oil-linked stocks, SRF, Dr Reddy's

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19.75 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 9,053.75, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HDFC Ltd: The central bank of China has acquired nearly 17.5 million shares in HDFC during the quarter ended March, according to data submitted by the company at the BSE. READ MORE

Oil-linked stocks: OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States. However, the move failed to cheer investors as US crude futures CLc1 dropped to $22.67 per barrel, down 0.4 per cent as they quickly erased earlier gains to hit the lowest level since April 2, Reuters reported.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy''s Laboratories on Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing unit.

IT stocks: IT major Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Thursday said it was withdrawing the 2020 guidance given on 5 February given the uncertainty in environment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SRF Ltd: The company informed that a few plants belonging to the essential goods value chain in the Dahej Chemicals Complex, Gujarat have resumed operations.