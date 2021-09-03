Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, MT Educare, J&K Bank, Goodluck India, RIL

Nifty futures on SGX were up 28 points at 17,288 around 8.55 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices. Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

RIL, Just Dial: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

HDFC Life: The board of country's largest private insurer approved acquisition of Exide Exide Life Insurance Company for a total consideration of Rs 6,687 crore of which Rs 725 crore will be payable in cash and the balance by way of issue 8.7 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 at a price of Rs 685 per share to Exide Industries.

MT Educare: Education service provider, MT Educare has defaulted on repayment of interest and principal amount to its lenders, the company said in a communication to exchanges on September 2.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The lender has approved raising of equity share capital upto Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches, and Rs 1,000 crore by way of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. Further, the government has nominated IAS officer Atal Dulloo as a director on its board.

PNB Housing Finance: The company on Thursday said regulator Sebi has approached the Supreme Court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order in the matter related to the company's Rs 4,000 crore equity capital raise plan.

Board meetings: Board of Steel Strip Wheels will meet today to consider stock split; and Board of Tourism Finance Corporation is scheduled to meet today to consider fundraising plan.

Rossari Biotech: The company has completed the acquisition of the first tranche of 76 percent of Tristar Intermediaries.

DRL, Natco Pharma: Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Natco Pharma on Thursday said they have launched generic capsules used in the treatment of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndrome patients in the Canadian market.

Goodluck India: Goodluck India Ltd said on Thursday it has been awarded Letter of Intent (LoI) for order worth Rs 198.76 crore by L&T Ltd for the Bullet Train project in the country. The LoI is granted for the supply and fabrication of special bridges on the National High-Speed Rail Track between Mumbai and Vapi (Bullet Train Project), the company said in a release.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company will raise up to Rs 300 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures. The company did not disclose where the funds will be utilised.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company has emerged as a preferred bidder for Chittoor - Thachur Six Laning Highway Hybrid Annuity Project in Tamil Nadu.

Granules India: The company has received licence from Defence Research & Development Organisation, Ministry of Defence, to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose. Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by Drug Controller General of India for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a contract from Directorate of Information Technology, Indian Air Force for implementation of secure OPS Network for value of Rs 299.95 crore.