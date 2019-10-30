Stocks to watch: HDFC Life, Petronet LNG, Concor, BEML, NTPC, PVR, telcos

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,810, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HDFC Life Insurance: UK’s Standard Life is planning to divest up to 4.5 per cent stake in HDFC Life Insurance. According to terms of a detail obtained by Bloomberg, the shares will be offered in the range between Rs 562 and Rs 575.

NTPC: NTPC is likely to acquire govt's stake in THDC, Neepco for Rs 8,000 crore.

Earnings today: Concor, Graphite India, United Bank, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemical are among the 61 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.



Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: The government has set up a committee of secretaries (CoS) under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to suggest measures to mitigate financial stress in the telecom sector, which is looking at a payout of Rs 1.33 trillion to clear statutory dues.

GMR Infra: The Tata group will restructure its proposed investment in GMR Airports to comply with a policy clause which prevents airline groups from exceeding a 10 per cent stake in Delhi International Airport (DIAL).

Ruchi Soya: Bankers are jittery over Patanjali Ayurved’s repayment, funding capacity of a fresh Rs 4,000-crore loan sought for Ruchi Soya acquisition after a rating firm downgraded Patanjali’s debt saying there is no corporate guarantee offered by the parent firm for the loan, according to a Business Standard report.

PVR: The company has closed QIP, fixes issue price at a price of Rs 1,719.05 per share.

BEML: As per reports, govt has started divestment process for BEML and is likely to do strategic stake sale.

Results impact

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd on Tuesday reported nearly doubling of net profit in September quarter on back of improved margins. Revenue from operations, however, slipped to Rs 9,361.18 crore from Rs 10,745.34 crore in the second of the previous fiscal year.



SKF India: Auto component maker SKF India Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in net profit to Rs 84.62 crore for the quarter ended on September 2019 compared to that of Rs 84.30 crore in the year-ago quarter.



IndiGo: is close to placing a near-record order for more than 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least $33 billion at recent catalogue prices to cement its position as India's largest carrier by market share, said a Reuters report.

