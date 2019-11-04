Stocks to watch: HDFC, YES Bank, SpiceJet, KEC Int'l, Bharat Electronics

At 08:43 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 32 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 11,969.50, indicating a postive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today

Earnings today: As many as 61 companies including HDFC, Indian Overseas Bank, Bharat Electronics (BEL), and Can Fin Homes are slated to release their September quarter results today.

YES Bank on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans. Gross bad loans jumped to 7.39 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 1.60 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans too rose to 4.35 per cent as against 0.84 per cent.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet promoter and chief Ajay Singh has pledged around 2.78 per cent shares towards securing a credit facility for the airline.

DHFL: A political fight has erupted here with the revelation of unauthorised investment of thousands of crores in scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) by state power utilities between March 2017 and December 2018. READ MORE

KEC International: It has secured new orders of Rs 1,806 crore across its various businesses.





ZEEL: Lenders to the company transferred a majority of the promoter family’s pledged shares to an escrow account, for a possible sale to a strategic investor. Promoter Subhash Chandra’s 22.37 per cent stake was pledged with a clutch of lenders. The stake sale will now be led by bankers, said a person close to the development. A majority of the promoter’s stake was pledged with VTB Capital, mutual funds (MFs), and Indian banks. READ MORE

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Friday reported 18.43 per cent decline in total sales at 5,99,248 units in October. The company had sold 7,34,668 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Friday reported a 33.58 per cent decline in total sales at 41,354 units in October. The company had sold a total of 62,264 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.