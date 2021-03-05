Stocks to watch: Heranba Industries, Wipro, IB Housing Fin, Jet Airways

Nifty futures on SGX were trading 0.72 per cent down at 14,963, around 8.40 am, indicating a negative start for the domestic benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Wipro: Set to be its biggest ever buyout, will acquire London-headquartered Capco in a $1.45 billion (over Rs 10,500 crore) deal.

Heranbas Industries: Shares of Heranba Industries will list on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 627 per share.

Axis Bank: The private lender, on Thursday, said that one of its promoters, National Insurance Company, has asked it to classify the insurer as a public shareholder.

Mindspace REIT: Mindspace Business Parks REIT plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore through the issue of debt securities.

Ircon International: The retail portion of the Ircon International offer for sale (OFS) garnered 98 per cent subscription. The unsubscribed portion will be allotted to non-retail investors, as demand by this segment had exceeded supply. On an overall basis,the OFS saw 1.45x subscription.

Indian Bank: The company has reported three accounts as fraud to the RBI with total outstanding of over Rs 35 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company has raised $150 million (Rs 1,091 crore) by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds, the company said on Thursday. The bonds are proposed to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC: Just State Bank of India, HDFC and ICICI Bank will have to offload equity worth Rs 1.21 trillion if the central bank goes ahead with its reported plan to make banks cap their stakes in insurance arms at 20 per cent, says a report.

Jet Airways: The winning bidder for the now-defunct will have to apply for slots as there cannot be any deemed approval for the slots, according to submissions by the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA. The aviation ministry and DGCA mentioned their stance to the NCLT, which had on February 25 sought their responses to Jet Airways' slots issue.

M&M Financial: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has appointed Rebecca Nugent as an independent director to hold office for a term of 5 years from March 5 onwards and Amit Raje as a non-executive and non-independent director of the company.

Vodafone Idea: Vi's big-ticket fundraising plans have hit an air pocket following differences with key members of the prospective lenders' consortium such as Oak Hill and Varde Partners over funding terms and furnishing of guarantees in case of payment defaults, a media report said.

Max Healthcare Institute: The Board has approved the opening of QIP of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 on March 4. The floor price of the issue of Rs 190.40 per equity share is at a discount of 2.54% to Thursday closing price.

INOX Leisure: The company has re-opened the multiplex unit located in Jharkhand pursuant to the notification issued by the state government.

Jagran Prakashan: The company redeemed commercial paper on March 4, on maturity date. On December 4, the company had issue and alloted of 600 units of commercial paper of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to issue size of Rs 30 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company has received order for waste heat recovery boilers from the cement industry. The order has been received from Shree Cement. These Boilers are to be set up at their Raipur unit and will be of 2 types, a PH Boiler to be installed at the pre-heater exhaust, and an AQC Boiler to be installed at the cooler exhaust from the 10500 TPD

Tata Motors: JLR UK sales were down 26 per cent for the month of February at 2,171 units against 2,929 units in same period last year. Jaguar UK sales were down 60.6 per cent at 334 units against 848 units sold in February last year. Land Rover UK sales, meanwhile, fell 11.7 per cent to 1,837 units in February 2021 against 2,081 units in February 2020.