Stocks to watch: Hero Moto, Tata Steel, Essar Shipping, Bajaj Finserv, Bata

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 36 points higher at 16,330 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings Today: Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, NMDC, Natco Pharma, Oil India, Page Industries, Power Finance, BPCL and are among key companies slated to post their quartely earnings.

Bata India: Cutting down on its losses over the last year, footwear major today reported a Rs 69.5 crore net loss for the April-June quarter. In the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm had posted Rs 101 crore net loss.

Rupa & Co: Knitwear major Rupa & Company on Wednesday reported a 32 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 27.2 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Retail, hospitality stocks: Hotels, restaurants and malls can function in Maharashtra till 10 p.m. from August 15 as a part of new relaxation measures announced by the state government on Wednesday.

PTC India: Power trading solutions firm PTC India reported an over 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore for the June 2021 quarter. The company's net profit had stood at Rs 100.06 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India board has decided to infuse fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services.

Essar Shipping: Its consolidated loss widened to Rs 311.43 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 from Rs 103.22 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its total income from operations in the June 2020 quarter rose to 154.79 crore, against Rs 149.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Zomato: Its step- down subsidiary Zomato Inc has divested its stake in Nextable Inc for USD 100,000.

Force Motors: Commercial vehicles maker Force Motors reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 4.36 crore for the June quarter amid disruptions due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.99 crore in the same period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 643.33 crore as compared to Rs 186.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. It had posted a net loss of Rs 6.73 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 820.83 crore as compared to Rs 422.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement India: The company entered into Power Purchase Agreement, Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement with Lalganj Power (LPPL) for subscribing to 36,36,364 equity shares of Rs 10 each of LLPL at a premium of Rs 3.2 per share aggregating to Rs 4.8 crore in order to procure around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum of solar power under captive arrangement for operating its plant located at Madora, Uttar Pradesh.

Indraprastha Gas: The company has entered into an agreement with Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, for setting up battery swapping stations initially at Delhi/NCR and thereafter at mutually agreed locations. The two companies plan to setup 50 battery swapping chargers for two-wheelers and three-wheelers by the end of this financial year.

Wipro: The company has partnered with IP Infusion to drive disaggregated network solutions and foster innovation. The solutions will simplify management across 5G networks, enhance network automation, and reduce CapEx and OpEx, the company said.

Bajaj Finserv: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary investments in in start-ups and property. will invest up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches either in the form of equity or any other security or loan in the subsidiary.