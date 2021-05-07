Stocks to watch: Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, Tata Consumer, Adani Power, UltraTech

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 60 points higer at 14,857 around 8.30 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: A total of 25 companies are slated to post their March quarter numbers today, including HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Dabur India and Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Backed by a strong individual loan book, healthy net interest income (NII), and fewer provisions, Street expects mortgage lender to report a nearly 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21). READ MORE

Tata Consumer Products: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.9 crore for the March quarter of FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 76.5 crore in the same quarter during the preceding fiscal. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter surged 26 per cent YoY to Rs 3,037.2 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker reported a 38.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 865 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as sales of its motorcycles and scooters improved on a low base of the year period and rise in demand for entry-level motorcycles in the rural and semi-urban

Zensar Technologies: UK-based fintech company, Infinity Circle, has selected Zensar Technologies for the end-to-end development of its next-gen wealth management platform.

Adani Transmission: The company's March quarter consolidated profit more than doubled to Rs 238.42 crore from Rs 94.30 crore posted in the same period last year.

M&M: The company said it will open an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK. The company will set up Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the West Midlands, UK. The new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

IndiGrid: Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debt securities (NCDs).

NLC India: The company said it has raised Rs 650 crore by issuing commercial paper.

"We wish to inform that 13,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 650 crore have been issued and allotted on May 5, 2021," the company said in a filing to BSE.

IIFL Finance: The company reported a multifold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 248 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021 on healthy revenues from operations such as interest income.

Praj Industries: Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 52 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The company's PAT stood at Rs 24.86 crore in the year-ago period, Praj said in a statement.

Adani Power: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.13 crore in the March 2021 quarter, mainly on account of higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,312.86 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: The company has entered into the Debenture Trust Deed to raise Rs 700 crore from the investors led by Allianz Global Investors and AMP Capital out of which a sum of Rs 550 crore has already been funded by the investors. Further SIPL has sold 7 per cent of units in IndInfravit Trust to CPP Investments for a total consideration of Rs 441 crore.

Aurionpro Solutions: The company said exited the cybersecurity business with the sale of its investment to Forcepoint LLC, USA. The deal, for the divestment of all stake held by Aurionpro in its cybersecurity business, is valued at a consideration of $9.6 million (approximately Rs 71 crore).

IRCTC: The Indian Railways on Thursday cancelled a slew of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express' trains from May 9, stating low patronisation and rising coronavirus cases as the reason behind the decision.

Raymond: The company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 69.10 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal.