Stocks to Watch: HUL, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Dish TV, IRB Infra, FMCG shares

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a quiet note given the mixed overseas cues. As of 08:05 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,292, up 30-odd points from the previous day’s close. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade on Thursday.

Following a better-than-expected response from the industry for the Centre's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, key government departments, such as pharmaceutical, electronics and information technology, and new and renewable energy, have sought approval of additional funds for the said scheme.



(HUL): Distributors in Maharashtra will stop supplying HUL products in phases in the state from January 1, since the company did not come forward to discuss the issue of price parity between traditional and organised distributors. Distributors in the state have decided to stop supplying Kissan range of products, includes ketchups and jams.



Rural demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) has been weak in the October-December quarter (Q3 of FY22) than in the same period last financial year due to high inflation, coupled with the base effect of Q3 FY21, when the growth rate was high. The two-wheeler major has announced an investment of Rs 300 crore as it commenced work at its brand-new unit at Akurdi, Pune, for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs). The unit has capacity to produce 500,000 EVs a year. The construction player has successfully raised Rs 5,347 crore through preferential placement of equity shares from Cintra INR Investments BV and Bricklayers Investments Pte Ltd. The company said Cintra invested Rs 3,180 crore, thus holding up to 24.9 per cent stake in the company, whereas, Bricklayers Investment invested Rs 2,167 crore, holding up to 16.9 per cent stake.

Dish TV: The annual general meeting (AGM) of the leading DTH service provider will be held today, having postponed twice before amid an ongoing fight between Subhash Chandra family-led promoters and its single largest shareholder Yes Bank.

NTPC: State-owned power producer plans to reduce its stake in its newly formed renewable energy arm below 50 per cent by going public in the next fiscal year. NTPC-Renewable Energy, formed in October 2020, will lead the company's plan to construct 60 gigawatt (Gw) of renewable energy projects in this decade.



Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Vodafone Idea are the only stocks in the F&O ban period today.