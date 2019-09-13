Stocks to watch: HUL, Biocon, M&M, Dr Reddy's, autos, Adani Transmission

At 08:52 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 5 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 10,986.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Auto stocks: Key states have expressed reservations on a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) rate for the auto sector because of the grim revenue situation, after the fitment panel refrained from recommending any such reduction.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country's largest consumer goods company, is leading the race to pick up Nagpur-based Dinshaw's Dairy Foods, which has been on the block since April.

Biocon: India’s largest bio-pharmaceutical major Biocon has entered a licence and supply pact with a subsidiary of China Medical System (CMS) for three generic formulation products in China. With this, the company gets access to the second biggest pharma market in the world.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Visakhapatnam facility in Andhra Pradesh.

ICICI Bank: Capital regulator Sebi on Thursday levied a total fine of Rs 12 lakh on ICICI Bank Ltd and its compliance officer Sandeep Batra for disclosure lapses, including delayed disclosure of binding agreement signed with Bank of Rajasthan.

Adani Transmission is looking to raise $750 million to $1 billion by selling overseas dollar-denominated bonds, said a report by business daily Mint.

Gravita India announced that its step down subsidiary, Recyclers Ghana situated in Ghana, West Africa has enhanced the production capacity at its existing lead recycling plant from 6000 MTPA to 12000 MTPA.

M&M: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra rolled out on Thursday a subscription-based service for retail buyers of its personal range of vehicles to boost plummeting demand.