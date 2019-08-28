Stocks to watch: HUL, PFC, Dilip Buildcon, YES Bank, DHFL,Talwalkars Group

At 08:32 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 6 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 11,116, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

HUL: The company said it has cut prices of its Lux, Lifebuoy and Dove soaps in the past month amid demand slowdown.

HUL, P&G, Nestle: The National Antiprofiteering Authority (NAA) has issued notices to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle and Procter & Gamble, triggering a debate over how much flexibility they get in setting prices when tax rates change, The Economic Times reported.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: The country’s three leading telecom operators — Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio — are unlikely to bid for 5G spectrum, citing high cost and limited availability of the airwaves. READ MORE

PFC: State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Tuesday said its has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 70,000 crore by issuance of bonds, debentures, notes and debt securities in domestic and international

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: The company's auditor M/s. MK Dandeker & Co have resigned stating their inability to continue as the Statuary Auditors of the Company, the company said in its regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon received appointed date (Aug. 24) by the National Highways Authority of India (Authority) for Saoner Dhapewada, an EPC Prorect in Maharashtra.

YES Bank: The private sector lender to consider raising capital on August 30.

PNB, Allahabad Bank: Leading state-owned lender Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank on Tuesday announced linking of their retail loans with the Reserve Bank's repo rate, which will make loans cheaper.

DHFL: The company is likely to consider various proposals of raising capital and converting debt on August 30.





Vedanta: According to a Bloomberg news, Zambia’s High Court suspended petition by state-owned ZCCM-IH to liquidate Vedanta Resources’ copper mine, pending ruling by country’s appeals court.

MEP Infrastructure Developers: The company has withdrawn the rating for the bank limit of Rs 50 crore. "The revision in the rating of MEP Infrastructure Developers is on account of slower than anticipated progress in the six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio," the ratings agency said.