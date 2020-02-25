Stocks to watch: HUL, Tech Mahindra, Bandhan Bank, Adani Group stocks

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 57 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,878, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's session -

Tech Mahindra: IT company Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in US-based Zen3 Infosolutions for $64 million (Rs 460 crore) in an all-cash deal. Besides, the company also announced an interim dividend of 200 per cent or Rs 10 per equity share.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Monday said its board had approved the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary with an authorised share capital of Rs 2,000 crore.

Adani Group stocks: The Adani group will join the race to acquire Air India and plans to submit an expression of interest (EoI) by next month, according to this report. READ MORE

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank and Info Edge will be added in the Futures & Options segment effective February 28, the NSE said in its circular on February 24.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Infratel: Differences seem to have cropped up in negotiations between cash-strapped Vodafone Idea and the Bharti group, regarding the sale of Vodafone Idea’s 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers. The all-cash deal could take place after the merger between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers gets all clearances. READ MORE

IRB Infra: The company, in its press release, announced that the first tranche of the investment of Rs 3,753 crores from GIC affiliates out of its commitment of Rs 4,400 crore by IRB Infrastructure Trust.





JSW Steel: JSW Steel on Monday said it has been declared as a preferred bidder for Jajang iron ore block in Odisha. The Sajjan Jindal-led firm has bagged the iron ore mine in the auction of blocks in Odisha. The block holds estimated reserves of 39 million tonne.

HDFC Bank: Aditya Puri, the managing director and CEO of HDFC Bank, has sold 12.52 lakh equity shares through the open market.



The Chennai-based company on Monday said the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the supply of certain components thereby affecting about 10 per cent of its planned production for February. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to an impact on the supply of certain components for the production of BS-VI vehicles, TVS Motor Co said in a regulatory filing.

Lumax Auto Tech: Auto components maker Lumax Auto Technologies on Monday announced acquisition of OK Play Group''s roto molded plastic business at an estimated enterprise value of around Rs 150 crore.